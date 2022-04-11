The message from Vinicius to Mbappé that excites the Real Madrid fans

2022-04-10

Kylian Mbappe He was one of the figures in the PSG win over Clermont With his three goals and his future, he continues to occupy spaces in all the world’s sports media.

French press takes Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid for granted

The Frenchman continues his business and has become the top scorer and assists player in this Ligue 1 thanks to his performances (20 goals and 14 assists), so the real Madrid he rubs his hands together to take it away at the end of the season.

The most commented after that triumph of the PSG was the message you received Mbappe by one of Madrid’s stars and this only fuels more rumors of seeing the Frenchman dressed in white.

And it is that Vinicius commented a photo to Kylian on Instagram where he recognizes the great game he did with his triplet. ” Crack, crack “, says the Brazilian and adding an emoji that reflects his admiration for the Parisian attacker.