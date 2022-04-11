The message from Vinicius to Mbappé that excites the Real Madrid fans
Kylian Mbappe He was one of the figures in the PSG win over Clermont With his three goals and his future, he continues to occupy spaces in all the world’s sports media.
French press takes Mbappé’s arrival at Real Madrid for granted
The Frenchman continues his business and has become the top scorer and assists player in this Ligue 1 thanks to his performances (20 goals and 14 assists), so the real Madrid he rubs his hands together to take it away at the end of the season.
The most commented after that triumph of the PSG was the message you received Mbappe by one of Madrid’s stars and this only fuels more rumors of seeing the Frenchman dressed in white.
And it is that Vinicius commented a photo to Kylian on Instagram where he recognizes the great game he did with his triplet. ” Crack, crack “, says the Brazilian and adding an emoji that reflects his admiration for the Parisian attacker.
This type of reaction excites a large part of Madrid fans, who are looking ever closer at the possible arrival of Mbappe to the club. The forward has rejected the offers of renewal of the PSG because his goal would be to land in the Spanish capital from next year.
Less than three months before the end of his relationship with the French team, the footballer still hasn’t given any news about his future. Despite reports of a “dizzying” renewal offer, Kylian He has wanted to distance himself and said that he has already answered questions on that subject “many times” and that he will not talk about it anymore.