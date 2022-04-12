the message he sent to the United States about gangs (and why he mentioned Trump) – Prensa Libre

The tweet was in response to a statement by the US Department of State spokesperson, Ned Price, on gangs.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele sent him this Monday, April 11, through his Twitter account a strong message to the United States.

“The United States government continues to support El Salvador in their efforts to reduce gang proliferation. We urge El Salvador to protect its citizens while upholding civil liberties, including freedom of the press,” Price wrote.

In reply, Bukele he quoted the tweet and criticized its content.

“’The United States government continues to support El Salvador to reduce the proliferation of gangs.’ Really?”, said the president.

“Yes, we receive support from the US government to fight crime, but it was UNDER THE (Donald) TRUMP ADMINISTRATION,” he added.

“Now you are just supporting the gangs and their ‘civil liberties,’ he emphasized in the tweet.

Salvadoran authorities have arrested more than 9,000 suspected gang members in the last 15 days, President Nayib Bukele announced this Sunday, in the midst of a state of emergency promoted by the president after a spike in homicides that from March 25 to 27 left 87 people dead.

However, human rights entities have denounced that, within the framework of that state, Constitutional guarantees have been violated.

The media have warned of the censorship attempt in several regulations approved at the last minute by a congress with an official majority.