the message of a supposed time traveler who “predicts” an unprecedented catastrophe

According to a newspaper publication The nation, from Argentina, Kim Windell Nocos assures who returns from a trip he made to the year 2090 to warn humanity of a catastrophe.

The message of a man who claims to be a time traveler and that makes a strange warning goes viral on social networks.

According to the publication, the man says that this Sunday, August 14 A natural phenomenon will take place that will cost a great number of lives.

It affirms that the Earth will record “the worst hurricane in the history of mankind”, as posted in a Facebook group called Time Travel, which has more than 45 thousand users.

“Caveat. I am a time traveler and I come from 2090. On August 14, 2022 the worst hurricane in history will hit South Carolina (United States), category 6″, he wrote.

“It will have a wind speed of more than 250 mph (miles per hour) and cIt will cause billions of damages and many lives will be lost around the world.” he adds, quoted by the media.

The nation explains that the supposed phenomenon that describes man It would exceed the levels established by the Saffir-Simpson scale, which classifies this type of phenomenon by its intensity.

The publication has received responses of all kinds, especially after the weather forecasts for this Sunday. Contrary to the messenger, “the World Meteorological Organization determines that for next Sunday, the temperatures in the different cities of South Carolina (Columbia, Charleston, Rock Hill, among others) they will be around 30 and 33 degrees and it will be a very sunny day”, the post says.

The final words of the messenger’s post made the supposed prediction more emphatic: “Stay safe.”