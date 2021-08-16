the message of body positivity

Camila Cabello champion of body positivity after the publication of some of her photos ‘with bacon’: the message of the singer melts the fans.

Camila Cabello takes the field to throw a body positivity message! As already done by Billie Eilish in the past, Shawn Mendes’ girlfriend, 24, has also chosen to get involved to send an important message for all her fans. Being famous doesn’t mean being fake either perfect. “We are real women, with fat And cellulite!“, The pop star affirmed strongly on TikTok, inviting everyone to be proud of their body and never be ashamed of it.

Camila Cabello: photos with ‘pancetta’

The story involving the singer of Senorita and Havana started a few days ago, after she was photographed by some paparazzi during a training session in a park. In fact, from the photos and videos published, the young artist appeared not in perfect shape, and many haters immediately chose to target her for the ‘bacon’ and ‘thick thighs’.

PHOTO SOURCE: https://www.facebook.com/camilacabello

But Camila did not passively accept these criticisms, and emphasized how she was simply training on his own to try to stay fit and above all healthy. But this without wanting in any way to justify her physique, which suits her as it is.

The body of Camila Cabello: the beauty of a few ‘extra pounds’

The artist of Havana he then added in his outburst on social media that the ‘bacon’ does not give her any problems, and that she is happy with her body. The important thing is to feel good about yourself, always: “I wore a cropped top that showed my belly. I didn’t hide it, because I was running and living as one normal person who doesn’t think about his body all the time! We are human, and that’s okay!“.

Loading... Advertisements

Below is a clip of Camila training with Shawn:

PHOTO SOURCE: https://www.facebook.com/camilacabello