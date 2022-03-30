The message of Carlos “el Pescadito” Ruiz for his record in World Cup qualifiers – Prensa Libre

The Portuguese beat the Macedonians with a brace from Bruno Fernandes. The first was in the first half, at minute 32, after an assist from Cristiano Ronaldo. The second came in the complementary stage, after a counterattack down the left wing that the Manchester United player closed perfectly.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal beat North Macedonia 2-0 in the second match of the European playoffs, the final one to attend the World Cup that will take place between November and December in Qatar.

With this victory, the Portuguese team qualified for another World Cup and in which their leader for years, Cristiano Ronaldo, will be. North Macedonia had just eliminated Italy in the previous phase, while the Portuguese did their thing against Turkey.

The rival team from Portugal had few chances to beat the goal, although at times there were glimpses of good football, but it was not enough for them. What also stood out in this game was that CR7 had the opportunity to beat Carlos el Pescadito Ruiz’s record for the most goals in World Cup qualifiers.

Ruiz Gutiérrez soon finished the match between Portugal and North Macedonia where his rival did not score, he posted a message on Twitter that reads: “Wait 3 more years mij@s”, and accompanied the writing with a gif in which reads “It’s good to be king.”

The reactions were immediate and soon the interactions began to arrive due to this tweet from the former national team player, and Bicolor’s historic scorer.

El Fish has 39 goals scored with the Guatemalan National Team during five qualifiers, while Cristiano is below with 36.

Wait 3 more years mij@s pic.twitter.com/8jZD0zvKsh — CR20 (@FishCr20) March 29, 2022

Without aim in the game, but decisive in leading the Portuguese team to another World Cup, the fifth for him, Ronaldo fell short of Ruiz and everything will remain to be seen if he chooses to participate in the World Cup qualifying round to be played in 2026 in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

