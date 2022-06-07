The message of the sister of Amber Heard after the verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp: “I know what I saw”

Amber Heard with her sister leave the Fairfax County Courthouse after hearing the verdict (Reuters)

The jury of the legal battle that took place in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, United States) determined that Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, defamed each other, but concluded with the actor victory.

Days after the verdict was announced, Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Henríquez, shared an emotional message of support for the actress.

“ I’m still with you, little sister. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who cannot speak about the things that happen behind closed doors. ”, he wrote on Instagram.

“We knew this was going to be a tough battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up for yourself and spoke up anyway. I am so honored to testify for youY I’d do it a million times over because i know what i saw and because the truth will always be on your side ”, he added.

Whitney also said she regrets her testimony was not reflected in the jury’s decision. “I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who is with you. Always by your side”, he finished.

Johnny Depp talks to his lawyer as Whitney Henriquez, Amber Heard’s sister, testifies (Reuters)

After the judge announced the jury’s verdict, Heard said she was “heartbroken” and called it a “setback for women.” In the meantime, Depp praised the result, saying he finally “got his life back.”

The actor said his goal was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome, adding that “telling the truth” was something he owed to his children and fans. “I feel at peace knowing that I’ve finally made it.” he pointed.

Following the outcome, the jury ordered the actress to pay Depp $15 million: $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the punitive damage award to the Virginia maximum of $350,000. On the other hand, the actor will have to pay USD 2 million to Heard.

Amber Heard’s attorney said the “unbalanced” social media frenzy swayed the jury. Furthermore, she claimed that your client does not have the USD 10 million to pay her ex-husband.

Elaine Bredehoft spoke last Thursday on the “Today” show of NBCa day after Depp won his lawsuit against Heard.

Bredehoft said he believes jurors were unable to escape the intense social media frenzy surrounding the trial. “How not? They went home every night. They have families. Families are on social networks. We had a 10 day break in between. There’s no way they haven’t been influenced by it“, said.

Asked if Heard can pay the $10 million judgment, Bredehoft replied, “Absolutely not,” and confirmed that his client is determined to appeal the ruling.

The seven-member jury found the actress acted with “malice” when she published a column in The Washington Post in 2018, in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Keep reading:

Amber Heard doesn’t have the $10 million to pay Johnny Depp

The jury determined that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamed each other: she must pay USD 10 million and he USD 2 million

What turn will take the career of Johnny Depp after the trial against Amber Heard