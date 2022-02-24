The message that Carlos ‘el Pescado’ Ruiz dedicated to Communications after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Concachampions

The ex-gunner of the Selection of Guatemala, LA Galaxy and Municipal among others, considered that the triumph of the creams, in the penalty shootout (3-4), was a “ Tremendous victory for Guatemalan soccer! “.

Carlos ‘the Fish’ Ruiz posted a message on Twitter congratulations dedicated to Communications after the Guatemalan team eliminated Colorado Rapids in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions League.

The whites faced extreme weather, the expulsion of Stheven Robles from the 16th minute and managed to maintain the 1-1 tie on aggregate, so that the pass was defined on penalties. Kevin Moscoso was the great figure of the classification to quarters.

Congratulations @CreamsOfficial great game. Tremendous victory for Guatemalan soccer! — CR20 (@FishCr20) February 24, 2022

In the next round, Communications will crash into New York City, reigning MLS champion, who defeated Costa Rican Santos de Guápiles this Wednesday by a comfortable 4-0 and sealed their ticket to the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League.

The New York team, which had a 2-0 lead in the first leg, prevailed with goals from the American Alfredo Morales in the 32nd minute, the Luxembourger Maxime Chanot in the 36th and the Brazilian Talles Magno in the 80th and 86th.

The new york city fc, who worked as a local at the Banc of California in Los Angeles, advanced without complications and got the label of favorite.