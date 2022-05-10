The message that Fernando Beltrán sent to Víctor Manuel Vucetich

The ‘Nene’ recalled how he was not valued during the management of ‘King Midas’, who questioned the Atletico midfielder’s ability.

Soccer and life usually give rematches where you have to show character and show who you are. This is what Fernando Beltrán has done, Chivas player who a year and a half ago was considered one more element of the squad and now he is one of the most decisive footballers in the Flock.

The ‘Nene’ is one of the pillars of the Flock due to his vision, individual technique and ability to assist his teammates, which is why he is experiencing one of the best moments of his still short career and he remembered Víctor Manuel Vucetich, a coach who had not contemplated him and who constantly relegated him to the bench.

“A year and a half ago I was going through a bad time. The coach who was there told me that my passes were not productive, that he was not a decisive player, that he was not a player who neither attacked nor defended. I went through a bad time, but today, thank God, I show it on the field, I feel happy, I’m having a great time and I owe it to my family,” the Chivas player told Telemundo.

Beltrán was key to getting the pass to the Liguilla, since he was in charge of tipping the balance in favor of Guadalajara when the commitment with Pumas was even, drawing a genius in the company of Pável Pérez and Alexis Vega to score the second goal of the night.

How will the Clásico Tapatío be played?

In the absence of official schedules being announced, tentatively the commitments would be played on Thursday and Sunday, where Chivas would be local in the Ida game, while the Foxes will play the Vuelta duel at home on the field of the Jalisco Stadium.

