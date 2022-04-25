The message that the young woman sent to the actress Samadhi Zendejas

Among the different messages made by artists about the death of Debanhi Escobara young woman who was disappeared and murdered in the state of New Lionhighlights the statement made by Samadhi Zendejas.

The actress, known for her role in the telenovela “Dare to Dream”, shared in the stories of her official Instagram account the details of a message that Debanhi sent her before her disappearance.

“Today I have a void in my belly and I have a crushed heart. I woke up with the news of a follower of mine who has had me sick all day, wanting to vomit, with a lot of impotence,” the actress began to detail, in the video.

Samadhi shared that upon arriving home he lit a candle and said a prayer for Debanhi.

“I came home, lit a candle and raised a prayer, they don’t know what I asked for last week because it was okay,” the artist said.

After his story where he was on the verge of tears, he shared a message that Debanhi, who was his follower, sent him before his disappearance.

“You wanted me to open my YouTube channel, that was your last message to me,” adding that he will raise his voice for her and for all her followers.

She ended her message by asking all the young women who follow her to stay alert, and also asking them to prevail among women.

“The only thing I want to tell you is that if you are a woman, let’s take care of each other, let’s not leave each other alone in vulnerable moments, in moments when we know we are at risk… let’s stop judging ourselves and start empowering ourselves, the more voice we have, it will be difficult for us to do harm,” he concluded.

mafa