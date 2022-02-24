the messaging platform suffers a crash

Zach 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 78 Views

If you’ve tried using Slack and failed, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The messaging app for teams and businesses has stopped working.

Users of slackthe largest messaging platform for professionals and businesses, are reporting platform issues. Apparently the Slack messaging service has stopped working completely for several minutes.

Problems are being reported en masse by users on platforms like Twitter or services like DownDetector. At the moment, the developer of the platform has not commented on the matter.

slack

Slack is one of the most used tools by professionals and companies

This is the Second Slack crash in less than 24 hours. Recently, some users experienced problems using the service, in an outage that lasted about two hours before the problems were completely remedied.

It is not clear if this fall it is related to the same faults that caused the same problems before. At the time of publishing this article, the issue has not yet been logged on the Slack status page.

Update

slack has issued a statement indicating that platform issues have been fixedand that all users should be able to use the service normally again.

Related topics: Applications

disney logo

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!

Source link

About Zach

Check Also

Bitcoin Price Rally to $38,000 Has Analysts Suggesting Market Bottomed

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to be the dominant news item on February 22nd. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved