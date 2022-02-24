the messaging platform suffers a crash

If you’ve tried using Slack and failed, don’t worry, you’re not alone. The messaging app for teams and businesses has stopped working.

Users of slackthe largest messaging platform for professionals and businesses, are reporting platform issues. Apparently the Slack messaging service has stopped working completely for several minutes.

Problems are being reported en masse by users on platforms like Twitter or services like DownDetector. At the moment, the developer of the platform has not commented on the matter.

This is the Second Slack crash in less than 24 hours. Recently, some users experienced problems using the service, in an outage that lasted about two hours before the problems were completely remedied.

Some customers may be experiencing issues connecting to Slack or sending messages. We apologize for the trouble. We’re working to resolve this as fast as we can. https://t.co/23Eeje7qYF — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

It is not clear if this fall it is related to the same faults that caused the same problems before. At the time of publishing this article, the issue has not yet been logged on the Slack status page.

Update

slack has issued a statement indicating that platform issues have been fixedand that all users should be able to use the service normally again.

We’ve resolved the issue, and all impacted customers should now be able to access Slack. You may need to reload Slack (Cmd/Ctrl + Shift + R) to see the fix on your end. Apologies for the disruption! https://t.co/rd7foR3W8N — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

