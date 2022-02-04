The Messenger, the review – Nerd4.life

A crossroads of destinies in a strange story, of which in our days we have lost the memory, a story of other times, from before ray tracing, when we played for anger or for passion, but between anger and passion the detachment already grows and who will be the winner is already understood. It was August of the now distant 2018 and a serious, even tragic event happened in the editorial office: the disappearance of an article. Sure, even the editor who wrote it had vanished into thin air, but that’s not what struck us very much (oh, one has other things to do as well as give importance to the inhuman screams that come from the warehouse). I mean, it was his first try and we barely remembered the name, so why bother? In fact … what was his name? Forensics will tell us in the next few hours. Meanwhile we await the outcome of the investigations and try to remember what we did that day, just to have an alibi, let’s re-read his review by The Messenger one of the great absentees of these pages (now you know why).

Time jumps

The Messenger must also be in genres other than metroidvania

The Messenger by Sabotage is the maximum expression of videogame nostalgia declined to the future, capable as it is of telling the evolution of a genre through its mechanics, slowly transforming what seems a very banal story of ninjas fighting against demons into a compelling meta narrative and full of unexpected twists. But we were talking about history. The game starts in the ninja village where the protagonist is trained and is shocked by the attack of a gigantic demon. To stop him comes a predestined hero who, after making him escape, gives us a parchment that we must take to the top of a snowy peak. We have become the messengers and we have a mission to fulfill, without taking it too seriously (the tone of the game is very ironic, aware of its nature as it is).

The Messenger in the early hours is proposed as a simple platform with 8-bit-like graphics, inspired by some classics for the NES such as Ninja Gaiden and Castlevania.

It is very well done, but it is also very linear, at least in appearance. Along the way to the first destination there are inaccessible areas and hints of secret areas that make it clear how the gameplay hides much more than what it appears. The same shop, accessible through strange portals, shows the presence of initially mysterious elements, which will reveal their function only with the passing of the hours and the achievement of certain objectives. But let’s get back to us.

The acquisition of the first powers begins to break the linearity, giving us more control over the movements of the character. Arriving at our first key destination, after passing platforms and enemies in large numbers, taking advantage of the ninja’s powers such as wall climbing, grappling hook or the ability to take another leap after hitting an enemy or some interactable object ( for example of lamps), the game opens by transforming itself into a real one metroidvaniacomplete with a map that can be freely explored in a non-linear way, to go in search of powers and secrets.

The platforming mechanics are excellent

Even the plot becomes more intricate, with the inclusion of a second timeline, which is represented through a simple and effective stratagem: an evolution of the graphic style that looks to the Super Nintendo. Then the ninja gets the ability to jump between eras, one 8-bit and one 16-bit. The effect is fabulous, also thanks to the ability of the developers to exploit the possibilities given by time jumps (the details of the levels change with the passing of the ages) which create very elaborate game moments, with puzzles that are not very difficult to solve, but not even trivial. .