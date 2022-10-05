The Messika fashion show in Paris

Beyond fashion, jewelry was also honored during Paris Fashion Week. Thursday, September 29, the house of Messika took the opportunity to present its second fashion show since its creation in 2005. No traditional presentation under bell jars, this time again, it was well worn on moving models that the diamonds revealed all their brilliance. Valérie Messika, the artistic director who gave her name to the Parisian high jewelry house, unveiled twenty-nine silhouettes adorned with diamond sets, in the heart of Paris, in a raw and mineral setting with the look of an abandoned factory. . Subtly mixed with clothes from the Adidas sportswear label, the pieces from the collection entitled “Beyond the light” give pride of place to ancient Egypt but also to the retro-futuristic spirit.

Breastplates, mouth jewelry, chockers, nose and navel piercings, waist chains alternating with necklaces, rings and earrings… The sublime pieces were chained during the parade. And to better highlight them, the founder of Messika has assembled a five-star cast sporting her creations. On the catwalk, we found the models Taylor Hill, Cindy Bruna and Naomi Campbell displaying the emblematic piece of the collection named “Akh-Ba-Ka”. A flamboyant necklace whose exceptional diamonds come from the same rough stone of 110 carats.

The sparkling brilliance of the diamonds unveiled on the catwalk lit up a high-flying front row. Le Tout-Paris and American personalities had responded to the invitation. The model Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, the actress Nina Dobrev, Carla Bruni, Dadju, Laeticia Hallyday, Benoît Magimel, Ophélie Meunier, Laury Thilleman or even Léna Mahfouf… All the close friends of the house were present to celebrate this event and are then found, during an evening with the American DJ Diplo.