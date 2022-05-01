The MET Gala 2022: Everything you need to know about the most important event of the year

Like every year since 1948, on the first Monday in May the eyes of the world of the fashion industry rest on the Met Galaa charity event that kicks off the annual fashion show of the Dress Institute of the Metropolitan Art Museum of the city of New York and, in which funds are collected to constitute the annual budget of said institute.

(Metropolitan Museum of Art / AFP)

In order to celebrate the exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, which explores the roots of American fashion, guests who pay thousands of dollars to attend come dressed according to the theme of the year that varies each edition. . For example, in this 2022, the halls of the museum will be flooded with the interpretations that celebrities make of fashion during the Gilded Age, a period of great cultural and industrial changes in the United States.

(MET Gala of 2’19 / EFE)

According to the information that has been released, this year’s hosts will be the actresses Blake Lively Y Regina Kingthe actor Ryan Reynolds and the producer Lin-Manuel Miranda as official co-chairs. In addition to the designer Tom Fordthe editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour Y Adam Mosseri from Instagram.

(Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele / EFE)

Some of the names of international celebrities that circulate to parade down the red carpet in this 2022 are: Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Madonna, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Anitta, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland, Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson, The Weeknd, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo , Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish either Harry Styles.

(Anna Wintour / EFE)

To be able to see the event live tomorrow, Monday, May 2 from Mexico, Vogue magazine will begin its transmission at 5:00 p.m. from the site “vogue.mx” with subtitles in Spanish or from 4:30 p.m. through the channel ” E! Entertainment Latin America”.

The Met Gala is one of the most relevant social events in Manhattan, bringing together celebrities, businessmen, models, designers, socialites and even members of European royalty.

On the contrary, whoever wants to go to the exhibition “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”it will be mounted from May 5 to September 5.