The MET Gala reporter who understood the subject better than anyone

Photo of James James51 mins ago
Genesis Serum, reporter for the Telemundo network, caused a furor in social networks when arriving at the red carpet of the Met Gala in a fantastic Golden princess dress made by Lucía Rodríguez. Suero, who was also Miss New York USA in 2018 and a participant in the Miss RD Universe pageant a year later, She stole all eyes and was even named “Cinderella of the Met Gala” by many users on Twitter, who affirmed that it had been the surprise of the night.

At the same time, claimed that she had been one of the few attendees who actually understood the concept of “Gilded Glamour” : “The winner of the 2022 Met Gala goes to the reporter, Genesis Suero. She did her job and turned heads while understanding the task. A QUEEN!” one user wrote from Twitter, while others chimed in with more claims.

