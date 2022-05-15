The MET Gala reporter who understood the subject better than anyone

Genesis Serum, reporter for the Telemundo network, caused a furor in social networks when arriving at the red carpet of the Met Gala in a fantastic Golden princess dress made by Lucía Rodríguez. Suero, who was also Miss New York USA in 2018 and a participant in the Miss RD Universe pageant a year later, She stole all eyes and was even named “Cinderella of the Met Gala” by many users on Twitter, who affirmed that it had been the surprise of the night.

Miss New York 2018, Genesis Suero, is the surprise standout of the night for me. While she was at the event as a reporter she gave us what I was expecting from our most notable celebs. Wearing Lucia Rodriguez #MetGala #MetGala2022 we love an underdog pic.twitter.com/AgAM3A8tur — 🇰 🇦 🇹 🇴 🇳 🇪 (@KatoneRoberts)

May 3, 2022

At the same time, claimed that she had been one of the few attendees who actually understood the concept of “Gilded Glamour” : “The winner of the 2022 Met Gala goes to the reporter, Genesis Suero. She did her job and turned heads while understanding the task. A QUEEN!” one user wrote from Twitter, while others chimed in with more claims.