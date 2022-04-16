The metaverse and greed » Enrique Dans

The company formerly known as Facebook, Meta, announces an initiative to allow creators on its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds, to earn money by selling virtual objects… and for it designs a commission structure in which those creators are obliged to deliver to the company no less than 47.5% of its income, which results from adding the 30% that the company charges for the use of its Oculus VR platform, with 25% on the remaining amount that it charges for its Meta App Store.

It takes a lot of courage and very little common sense to, after having repeatedly criticized the 30% commissions that Apple charges in its App Store, now pretend to keep almost half of what someone earns by selling something in an environment virtual. The comments about it, obviously, are of all colors and call the company anything but pretty.

One more proof that it is not possible to think that an environment of this type can be created depending solely on the control – and greed – of a single company, and even less so of one with the background of Facebook. The metaverse will only work if it is made up of a set of open protocols that can be used by anyone to create what they want to create, without necessarily having to submit to the rules and conditions of a specific company.

Time will show how Zuckerberg’s attempt to identify himself with the concept of the metaverse and capitalize on its development, by means of a simple name change, was, as such, a failed strategy, a simple distraction maneuver to make us forget about all the irresponsible barbarities that the company had previously done. Wanting to pose a supposed future for the web on a structure like that with such commissions is, to say the least, absurd, and looks more like a megalomaniacal obsession than anything else.

Proposing a commission structure like this is clear proof that nothing good can come of a proposal in which too many elements are under the control of the same actor. It simply doesn’t make sense, although for Mark Zuckerberg it may even seem logical: to do the same trick with the metaverse with which he was able to take control of social networks and turn them into what they are today. Let it be a mental note for all those who may be considering creating anything on that platform. The concept of metaverse may sound interesting… but not like that. Neither with those premises, nor with those protagonists.

This article is also available in Spanish on my Medium page, «Zuckerberg and the metaverse, not a good combination«