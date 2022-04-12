The metaverse and social and labor relations » Enrique Dans

While many still see the metaverse as a buzz word or as a place to play, build things or shoot enemies, some companies are already building environments on which to work and be able to interact in ways that, in an increasingly distributed environment, can not only supply casual relationships and meetings in person, but even improve their benefits.

This is the case of companies like Accenture, which has built an environment on Microsoft Mesh called The Nth Floor, in which its employees can not only interact, interact or hold meetings, but also carry out other activities, including playing golf virtually. The company has purchased sixty thousand Meta Quest 2 viewers for its employees so that, in an environment in which more and more people work from home or wherever they please, it is possible to maintain not only a feeling of sharing common spaces, but also develop activities that generate that feeling of informal contact.

While many companies obsessed with micro management begin to demand more and more insistently the return of their employees to their offices threatening dismissals or salary cuts, others try to develop those immersive environments in which, according to the opinion of people like Bill Gates, most of the our business meetings. A whole new interpretation of social and labor relations subject, of course, to its well-known hype cyclebut whose level of adoption will depend, fundamentally, on the extent to which some companies intend to monopolize it.

No, no matter how much Facebook changes its name to Meta to try to clean up its awful reputation, the metaverse is not the video game created on Unity that Zuckerberg proposes, but rather an environment that, through the decentralized participation of many actors, will be capable of generating a lots of innovation. Experiments like Horizon Worlds may serve as a way for some to begin to glimpse the possibilities of immersive environments that have evolved relatively little since the days of Second Life, but the idea of ​​the metaverse is something that goes much further, that has many more implications and , above all, that it cannot in any way be compatible with the model of advertising exploitation that a company like Meta has in mind (and whose consequences we all know too well).

In any case, it is interesting to see how some companies are already building interesting use cases, environments for their workers to interact on a regular basis or in which, after the corresponding phases of adoption, introduce their clients so that they can access meetings, to documentation repositories, etc. For many, even an entelechy, a sick or even dystopian obsession. For others, already a reality.

This article is also available in Spanish on my Medium page, «Sorry Zuckerberg, but the metaverse is not what you think it is»