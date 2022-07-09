The metaverse, between hopes and questions for the music industry

New technologies have brought a lot to today’s music, and especially to electronic ones. It is therefore not surprising that DJs are particularly enthusiastic about the metaverse, this digital lining of the physical world where you can shop, carry out administrative procedures and attend a concert. The king of electro David Guetta recently joined forces with the start-up Stage11 to develop his own musical experience in the metaverse: “David Guetta Experience”. This initiative is described by the start-up as “an adventure in a musical metaverse where players join David Guetta in a quest to save the future of music across all universes”. They will be guided by a high definition 3D avatar of the French DJ and will fight alongside renowned musicians like Snoop Dogg, Akon and Ne-Yo.

A taste of the future

For Jonathan Belolo, co-founder and CEO of Stage11, this immersive experience gives a taste of what awaits music lovers in the not so distant future. “Interactive, photorealistic and playful musical events are for the first time at your fingertips [avec le métavers] “, did he declare. “With every generation for 100 years, the way we interact with music has been revolutionized, there has been radio, television, MP3, YouTube… With Stage11, we have the opportunity to play a part in the next iteration music, developed for the metaverse”.

<br />



The young shoot is not the only player in the music industry to want to invest in the field of metaverse. The Warner Music and Universal Music groups hope to capitalize on the new sources of revenue that the development of this virtual universe promises, as does Spotify. The Swedish streaming giant recently launched its own virtual world on Roblox, one of the most used digital spaces along with Decentraland and The Sandbox. It takes the form of several islands in which players can interact with the avatars of their favorite artists or access new content.

Virtual concerts

The musicians also redouble their inventiveness to reshuffle the cards of the very experience that is music. Everyone has their own technique: Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X and 24kGoldn have all given a virtual concert on Roblox, while Justin Bieber has set his sights on the Wave platform (in which he has invested). Ariana Grande made a remarkable appearance on Fortnite, as did Gen Hoshino, Marshmello and especially Travis Scott. The monumental show that the American rapper gave on April 23, 2020 in the online video game remains above the lot. It was viewed by 12.3 million unique players when it first aired and by 27.7 million viewers after four reruns.

Hopes and questions

Although we are in the infancy of virtual worlds, all players in the music industry already feel that these technological advances convey as much hope as questions about the future of the sector. “At this time, there is no clear answer to the question of whether the metaverse will be reserved for the top 1% of artists, as is already the case in our current reality,” explained to Rolling Stone Inder Phull, co-founder and CEO of PIXELYNX, a company that, according to its website, “is striving to blur the lines between music, blockchain and video games.”

Be that as it may, the promises of the metaverse and the digitization of our lives suggest a vertiginous transformation of the fourth art. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that virtual worlds could be worth $800 billion by 2024. It’s a safe bet that the music industry will play a major role in this booming market. After all, the avatars that populate the metaverse also need to jiggle.