The metaverse breaks into the business world

BeConfluence has carried out the first in-depth report on the metaverse based on an analysis of internet search data with an algorithm developed by BeConfluence on more than 4.3 million IPs of unique users. The work has been based fundamentally on searches carried out in Spain in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, with references since 2016.

The main conclusion of the analysis is that the main economic sectors are joining this virtual world. Internet searches on the metaverse show a great interest in learning about this new universe and its possible applications in the workplace, business and entertainment. Inquiries have skyrocketed since 2020 and during the first months of 2022 they are already approaching million searches monthly average only in Spain. The enormous volume of information on which the report is based has made it possible to determine what the interests and concerns about the metaverse are, what type of companies, what professional profile, age, gender and geographical origin are the stars of internet searches.

The type of approach to the metaverse from search engines denotes doubts, interest in millionaire investment plans and work and leisure opportunities, and all this from the absence of information elements. What is palpable in search trends and in their number is that this virtual environment is beginning to shake up the business and professional world, since almost all businesses in the real world will fit in it, plus those of the new one. The users show interest in all sectors most important business: technological, real estate, legal assistance, sports, leisure, retail, etc.

As the CEO of BeConfluence points out, Rosa Gomez-Acebocoordinator of the report, “since the CEO and founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, announced in October 2021 the construction of the metaverse, this word is everywhere, but as our analysis reflects, there are still more doubts than certainties related to this virtual universe that is presented as the future to carry out all kinds of activities through avatars that will allow us to interact as if we were in the real world.”

The metaverse quests come from fields as diverse as IT and Telecoms, entertainment, marketing and communication and retail, which alone concentrate more than 50 percent of searches in Spain. Other sectors also present high percentages of searches, such as finance and economy, health and health, education and training, design and digital creativity, real estate and construction, human resources and tourism. “These data prove that the most dynamic economic sectors are already looking for information about the metaverse. Namely, it is not an isolated phenomenonbut it is settling at great speed in the operating rooms of companies and among professionals”, points out Rosa Gómez-Acebo.”

62.8 percent of searches are currently made by natural persons (67.3 in 2021), compared to those made from company IPs, 37.2 percent (32.7 in 2021). As you can appreciate, the interest of the companies increases gradually. More than 50 percent of the people who search for information about the metaverse in Spain are men under 40 years of age.

Ignorance of existing virtual worlds

At the same time, the analyzed searches also show the lack of knowledge about virtual environments that already exist and the equipment available to interact in this new digital environment. Many of the questions raised have to do with the equipment available to enjoy an immersive experience in digital worlds, from the type of virtual reality glasses to more sophisticated equipment that is yet to come.

Many of the searches carried out on the metaverse also reflect a high degree of interest in starting to do business in this new digital universe. A large number of the searches analyzed refer to the possible investment opportunitiesfrom cryptocurrencies to NFTs, through investment in companies that are or will be part of the metaverse, as well as the sale of virtual land and investment in advertising in digital worlds.

The possibilities offered by virtual worlds for marketing and advertising also attract a great deal of attention. Within this area, the main topic of interest is knowing the marketing actions that the big brands are carrying out in the metaverse, as well as how to achieve brand presence in virtual worlds. Many of the analyzed queries seek information about the metaverses that exist to perform advertising campaigns and how much will be invested in them in this type of virtual worlds in the future.

“Other marketing and advertising-related questions that Internet searchers are concerned about is how marketing strategies will change with the metaverse in the coming years and, increasingly, also what the future holds for marketing professionals. this sector in this new environment”, affirms the CEO of BeConfluence. Gómez-Acebo adds that “this first major report is an extremely faithful photograph of the great attention that the metaverse is generating in a large part of society and especially in the most vibrant economic sectors, a new virtual environment that nobody wants to be late for” .

Job opportunities in virtual worlds

There is also interest in learning about the different job opportunities offered by virtual worlds, from the possibility of generate money through video games or working as a developer, to that of sell virtual spaces and land. Other job opportunities in the metaverse that generate a lot of interest are those related to the creation and commercialization of NFTs, work in marketing and advertising or 3D design, as well as work as a Data specialist.

“Despite the fact that the construction of the metaverse is still in its infancy, the searches analyzed also reflect the concern of Internet users about legal aspects”, explains Rosa Gómez-Acebo. For example, how intellectual properties will be registered in the metaverse and who will protect identity in this new virtual world, or how NFTs work legally and who is responsible in case of NFT or identity theft. Other legal questions about the metaverse that are on the rise are whether there will be any way to provide legal certainty for companies doing business in these types of environments and what measures are being taken to protect consumers.

Another reason for concern that can be deduced from the analyzed searches refers to the impact of the metaverse on the mental health and dependency of users, as well as the possibility of suffering possible physical damage, or harassment and defamation, and also for the possible theft of data and identity and for use by minors.

Comparison with the UK

BeConflunce’s analysis also reaches out to United Kingdom, where more than five million searches have been analysed, also basically in 2021 and the first quarter of 2022. Cross-referencing data between the two countries makes it possible to draw up a comparison that yields very interesting data. The main conclusion is that the Britons have more information than Spaniards about the metaverse and that, as in Spain, interest in cyberspace has multiplied in recent months.

In total, the BeConfluence report has been based on searches made from 9.3 million unique user IPs. Specifically, 4,351,243 in Spain and 5,025,901 in the United Kingdom.. An algorithm developed by BeConfluence has allowed this enormous volume of data to be filtered to reflect in the report a trend that is making its way in Spain, contrasted with a reference country such as the United Kingdom.

Download the full report of this link.