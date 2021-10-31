Tech

The Metaverse “explained easily” by Khaby Lame. He is the testimonial of Zuckerberg (dreaming of Dragon Ball) – The video

The promotion of the new creature signed by Mark Zuckerberg, the Metaverse, is the Italian star Khaby Lame who in the video spot, published on the official Facebook page Half, seems to play the protagonist Goku of Dragon Ball, jumping from one part of the world to the other with extreme ease. “No one makes jumping around the metaverse look easier than Khaby Lame»Reports the Facebook post, but it is still too early to understand how easy it will be to interact with the“ new reality ”.

A scene in which Goku teleports himself by pointing both fingers on his forehead, the same gesture made by Khaby Lame in Meta’s video

On the Facebook Meta page we also find other videos, such as that of the glasses of a well-known brand that would seem compatible with the project. Attention! It is published on September 10, well before the official announcement! Why?

The spot of 10 September.

Well, the page was not created recently. Explaining it simply, even if not like Khaby Lame, the page was created with the name “Company” in January 2020 and subsequently modified and joined with others, up to the final name with the last edit of October 28, 2021.

