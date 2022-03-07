The metaverse finds its way to profitability to not be a niche service and become a real business

Related news

The word metaverse first appeared science fiction novel ‘Snow Crash’ written by the American Neal Stephenson. Since then this term has been used to describe the integration between physical and virtual spaces, but it has only been in the last year that it has become an enormously popular expression.

The words of Mark Zuckerberg last summer in which he claimed that Facebook wanted to leave from being a social network to focus on the metaverse and the subsequent change of the company’s name to Meta have led a large number of companies to launch their own projects and investments in this field.

A proof of this is the prominence that the metaverse has acquired in the last dedication of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held last week in Barcelona. Several stands of large companies already showed the first experiences developed in this area and there were numerous speeches and advertisements in which this concept was mentioned.

The mobile industry sector sees in the metaverse a new step in the development of the Internet that offers new business opportunities. However, it is still not very clear how the million-dollar investments that will be made in the coming years can be made profitable and whether we are facing a new revolution such as the appearance of the Internet or the development of mobile telephony.

Luis Manuel Díaz de Terán, vice president and director of the Telecommunications division of Capgemini Engineering Spain, has pointed out that everything that is happening around the metaverse indicates that this may be a “business opportunity”, but has stressed that It is still pending to see how all this crystallizes.

In statements to EL ESPAÑOL-Invertia, he remarked that today there is already a large group of companies that are investing a significant amount of money trying to get your site into a metaverse whose final design is still unclear.

In addition, Diaz de Teran has added that the future development of virtual and augmented reality has a key ally in 5G. The fifth generation of mobile technology has characteristics that allow a huge leap in the development of virtual worlds and, at the same time, makes this whole process of me “much cheaper”.

From niche service to real business

For its part, the GSMA, the organizing entity of the MWC, anticipates in its annual report ‘The Mobile Economy’, that the metaverse will “no doubt” start as a niche servicegiven the requirements that this new technology needs in terms of connectivity and devices.

However, the association that encompasses the mobile technology industry also assures in the same study that the boost that will come with the applications that seek to incorporate augmented and virtual reality into social networks and the cloud is very real”.

In this context, it underlines that several leading tech companies have outlined their long-term ambitions and strategies around the metaverse, highlighting its potential to attract enough investment and innovation to help it finally reach the mass market.

The report exemplifies the decision to Microsoft to buy video game giant Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash to become a metaverse leader in this sector or its agreement with Qualcomm to expand and accelerate the adoption of augmented reality in business and consumer environments.

In addition, it highlights that Nvidia has built its Omniverse platform to be the “pipeline” that connects virtual worlds within the metaverse.. Snap, which owns Snapchat, is creating custom avatars and augmented reality filters to overlay digital features on the real world. In the opinion of the GSMA, the metaverse has the potential to be something far-reachingwith applications in a wide variety of interactive and immersive use cases, including gaming, live entertainment, construction and manufacturing, retail, and the way of working.

The metaverse and the operators

For operators, the development of the metaverse has, according to the GSMA, a double face. On the one hand, the metaverse could provide telecommunications companies with a opportunity to further monetize your high-speed connectivity offeringas well as obtaining higher income from new services. However, he also warns that the demand for network infrastructure, especially when mass adoption of the metaverse arrives, could be “significant”, which would generate additional investment needs to meet capacity requirements that customers demand. In this uncertain context, operators have already begun to show their first steps in this field. For example, Vodafone launched “the first open metaverse in Spain” in December, which allows you to enjoy completely immersive experiences and has already begun testing with its first customers. In this same line, Telefónica took the stand that MWC 2022 has shown to the metaverse. Precisely, the company took advantage of the fair to announce the appointment of Yaiza Rubio as Chief Metaverse Officer of the company, an agreement with Meta and a program to search for startups that work in this field. Telefónica takes its Mobile World Congress (MWC) stand to the metaverse

Telephone On an international level, Verizon made an initial foray into the metaverse at the 2021 Super Bowloffering a 5G virtual stadium in Fortnite Creativel, while AT&T launched together with e-Sports company 100 Thieves the AT&T Station service, an immersive virtual reality space located within the VRChat platform. But If there is a country that has stood out in its commitment to the metaverse to date, that is South Korea. At the MWC, the operator SK Telekom presented its Ifland platform, which provides a more intuitive user interface, allowing users to have a richer experience.

