The Metaverse has epochal consequences: in tourism it rewrites the concept of hospitality

It has been more than a century that in the industrial West the ideas of the revolutionary avant-gardes end up paradoxically providing new opportunities to the market, as if they were always ready and ready to embody the sacrificial rites of the god of profit. In 2021, Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook executive team have picked a parallel world called a parallel world as a new money-making target Metaverse, from the novel Snow crash by Neal Stephenson, “cult author” – they say – classified as an exponent of “cyberpunk and postcyberpunk fiction”. For now, we are only witnessing the first developments of this project by the colossal social media group (for example with the business of virtual reality viewers and the new VRchat, at the center of a first dispute with the English Information Authority on risks for minors) , and among the insiders many agree in the applause: “This extremely ambitious and fascinating platform promises to bring social dynamics to a completely new and exciting “.

Be that as it may, the dystopian Metaverse in Zuckerberg sauce carries with it epochal consequences. And it was an excellent hotelier friend, Michil Costa, who proudly claims his youth punk experience, who was the first to point out to me that the social perspective pursued by the omnipotent American multinational, with the paradoxical reversal in business of the original cyberpunk nightmare di Meta also suggests a radical rewriting of that fundamental aspect of human societies that it is hospitality.

In a convivial presentation of the winter Alta Badia in Milan, two months ago, Costa, patron of the Maratona dles Dolomites and of the La Perla hotel, wanted to underline how much the tourist offer of this Dolomite valley is thus addressed precisely to the enhancement of hospitality traditional today acquires a sort of added value decidedly against the tide, in an ‘anti-Meta’ joke.

Look after travelers from all over the world claiming their local identity – as particular as the Ladin one – even in the language and customs, putting accurate and revisited local dishes on the table, it certainly has a flavor of the past, like a vinyl in the Spotify era, but only at a first superficial reading. Today more than ever, however, in the pandemic era of social distancing, of smiles hidden behind masks and sublimated handshakes, the possibility of finding ourselves more often in the Metaverse than in physical reality is anything but a matter of fantasy invention. .

It could be objected that the first example of industrial and commercial transformation of the values ​​of human hospitality comes precisely from the world of tourism. Not to mention the fundamental reversal that the history of our language suggests we date around the thirteenth century, when the word “host” – Frenchism which has the same root as “guest” – extends to indicate the enemy army, up to generate a kind of opposite, or the term “hostile”. But this would lead us in a moment to open the gigantic question of hospitality in general, of a rich world where freedom is demanded for tourists but violently forbidden to migrants, other than post-digital hospitality.

Returning to the subject, even in the heart of the Ladin mountains, where even AirBnb pseudo-hosts are not yet seen many around, a tourist offer had concretely come forward that we could define smart, before the pandemic provided acceleration with the health alibi towards more digital hospitality. In Val Gardena, for example, a hotel of almost a certain level was successfully launched a few years ago fully automated, where everything translated into codes and operations on terminals, and the guest could hardly ever meet doormen, hostesses, waiters and various humans.

Even in Switzerland, similar examples could even be found at high altitudes, for example on the Piccolo Cervino: at a certain time, once the cable car runs ended, the great refuge became ghostly, but some bedrooms remained available (currently they are under renovation. ); upon payment, electronic of course, the mountaineer-tourist who wanted to stop for the night at 3800 meters, to be already close the next morning to some easy peaks of the Monte Rosa group, received the access codes valid also for toilets, and if he wanted something to eat or drink, the automatic refreshment machines remained in operation.

Smart automation, well before the “distancing” from Covid-19, has already been with us for one or two decades also in the tourism sector, for example, the so-called non-places of passage are gradually more uninhabited, and everything is entrusted to machines without human presence, as in many train stations. And what about the cold code boxes with house keys that welcome millions of tourists to cities all over the world? As for the welcome at the table, from fast-food to Touch Easy Order through the McDonalds terminal, the step towards quasi-automation has already been taken for years.

Meta is anything but, of course, but without going into the merits of what this virtual reality can really offer, it should be noted how much the world that was Facebook today proposes the idea of ​​a definitive leap of civilization, of a reversal of the direction of the human parable. And it is not a good development, if you completely lose the deep sense of hospitality, already upset by the exasperation of the tourism business before and now also by the deadly dehumanizing acceleration of the post-pandemic digital world.