The metaverse is (almost) ready to take over the music industry

The young shoot is not the only player in the music industry to want to invest in the field of metaverse. The Warner Music and Universal Music groups hope to capitalize on the new sources of revenue that the development of this virtual universe promises, as does Spotify. The Swedish streaming giant recently launched its own virtual world on Roblox, one of the most used digital spaces along with Decentraland and The Sandbox. It takes the form of several islands in which players can interact with the avatars of their favorite artists or access new content.

The musicians also redouble their inventiveness to reshuffle the cards of the very experience that is music. Everyone has their own technique: Twenty One Pilots, Lil Nas X and 24kGoldn all performed a virtual concert on Roblox, while justin bieber has set its sights on the Wave platform (in which it has invested).

Ariana Grande made a notable appearance on Fortnite, as did Gen Hoshino, Marshmello and especially Travis Scott. The monumental show that the American rapper gave on April 23, 2020 in the online video game remains above the lot. He was seen by 12.3 million unique players when it first aired and by 27.7 million viewers after four reruns.