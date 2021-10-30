The Metaverse is already coming and everything changes

Forget the Internet as you know it. Forget social media, live on Facebook or You-Tube. Forget about business meetings on Teams or Zoom. Forget also influencers as we know them today. And even video games as you play them now. Everything will change. And not in decades but very little. And it will be an epochal revolution. Because the ‘Metaverse’, announced the other night by Mark Zuckerberg, is not just a clever way to divert the world’s attention from the troubles and misdeeds of Facebook (which takes the opportunity to change the company’s name to Meta, leaving the brand original only for his social network). This time we are really facing a new technological leap that – for better or for worse – will bring a violent shake up in our lives and not just in digital ones.

Computers as we know them are likely to become obsolete and so will today’s most modern smartphones. The promise (or threat) is that we will be connected, indeed three-dimensional interconnected with others as never before. We will find ourselves chatting in the living room with friends thousands of kilometers away as if they were present there and we will participate ‘in presence (digitally)’ in meetings, conferences and business appointments. We will find ourselves discussing contracts in offices created by virtual reality, with lots of views to choose from, in front of digital people like us. All our lives will have more and more digital moments. Indeed, more and more often we will live a part of our lives on the Net and not always directly, but through our digital versions.

Yes, because each of us will have a digital replica (equal or different, in appearance, ethnicity, age and sex, from how we are in reality).

Moreover, the term Metaverse was not invented by Zuckerberg today, but by Neal Stephenson who, in the science fiction novel Snow Crash of 1992, described a three-dimensional virtual world of the Internet, populated by digital humanoids.

At this point it is best to reiterate it: what awaits us is a huge step forward. With possible uses and repercussions that today we can only partially imagine. We will have digital replicas that will work for us (I already see your happy faces as you think about how many fewer meetings you can have and how many hassles you can avoid), but also digital people, created by computers and who have never existed before, who will welcome us in the hotels or at the airport and who may visit real patients, perform on virtual stages and can even hold speeches, thrilling crowds made up of both human replicas and people created by artificial intelligence. Every child, even the most problematic, can have a teacher who will help him with his homework. And even the less well-to-do will be able to visit, virtually but with an almost unimaginable capacity for involvement today, cities and famous places.

Loading... Advertisements

Yes, everything is about to change. Even the simplest things. To turn on a lamp we just need to make a gesture of the head or eyes and to open documents or photos we will wave our hands in the air like Tom Cruise did in the movie “Minority report” and to send a message we will move a finger.

At first we will need some artfully created glasses, bracelets or special gadgets. But within a few years they too will disappear. It is difficult to say if one day we will really get to connect our minds directly with the Net and it is legitimate to ask ourselves what this would mean, but it is certain that the upcoming revolution has and will need more than ever rules and a policy that knows how to govern it. .

For Christians – as for every believer – a further challenge is looming. How will we bring the word of God, our voice and our experiences into the Metaverse without betraying them and without risking to stay out of it?