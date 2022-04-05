The metaverse is much larger than we can currently imagine

Thanks to new technologies and Facebook, the Metaverse is no longer something reserved for the restricted and specialized world of technology, it has become a conversation in practically all communication vehicles.

There are already several concepts formed about what the metaverse is or is not and how it can impact people’s lives and to complicate things, there are also thousands of very different definitions and descriptions, one from another, on the internet.

“Facebook took a step forward to shed light on the subject and popularize the subject, but ‘as a tool still in an embryonic state of development, its concept and usability are far from being a conclusive definition,'” recalls Geoweek Denver, an expert at Facebook TrackFY .

Also according to Denver, we are getting more and more used to the term Metaverse, but few of us have the exact notion of what it is and how it will affect and change our lives.

As for Daniil Fisina, founder of Nomad Exiles, the trick with every new technology is that, despite all the predictions, the actual impact is often surprisingly unexpected.

“I’d like to quote 19th-century physicist Michael Faraday as saying that the laws of electricity he discovered would allow us to make children’s toys more fun. The genius of him who gave us the laws of electromagnetic induction, diamagnetism and electrolysis was not able to conceive what a rainbow of toys humanity is playing 150 years later,” he said.

The metaverse is still an embryo

According to Fisina, the metaverse must become a synthetic world where people can digitally consume and share physical experiences freely and fairly.

It highlights that all ecosystems must benefit from the metaverse, be it entertainment, work, training, education, socialization, experience in building economies and resource planning, survival skills and risk tests, everything must coexist with the new digital environment.

“Enthusiasts are working in more than 30 technology groups, but there is still a long way to go. As a unified instrument of the metaverse (suits that electronically deliver biochemical experiences to people), it is still at a very low level. Physical experiences such as socializing on jungle trips, sports training, national cooking classes, games, etc. they are in the future,” she notes.

Thus, he points out that, because the metaverse is still embryonic, all of these unfinished possibilities end up limiting perception, and even a unified definition of metaverse phenomena.

“It is certainly very tempting to think that the Metaverse will enable brighter, less controlled and more emphatic digital socialization and cooperation. Games are a good replica of society by testing which decentralized mechanisms work best for fun, reputation, and profit. Avatars become more sophisticated. Markets learn to implement more sustainable business models and advanced services,” he commented.

He also noted that games like Nomad Exiles, which start from a metaverse model, can help build active interconnections between digitized humans through a game model.

“Given the speed of technology progress, all the social insights gained through experience in today’s metaverse games should lead to better decisions for comprehensive rules in the Metaverse as a whole, where only the sky is the limit.” “, he concluded.

Rodrix Digital is a presenter and youtuber of Brazilian origin. He is a promoter of topics related to cryptocurrencies, blockchain, DeFi and fintech.

Disclaimer: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.