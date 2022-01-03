the metaverse of space miners of Ethereum and WAX opens its doors

Against the backdrop of Decentraland records and Star Atlas’ surprising Unreal Engine 5 teasers, we are curious to see the opening of Alien Worlds, a new sci-fi Metaverse that uses the latest blockchain technologies to transform players into space miners of NFTs and cryptocurrencies. such as Ethereum and WAX.

The playful experience promised by Alien Worlds harks back to the tradition of strategic space based on the trade of extraterrestrial resources and artifacts. In the role of a galactic broker, the task of the players is to embark on a business on a cosmic scale, with exchanges to be made in Trilium virtual currency to enter into increasingly advantageous mining deals.

Using a fleet of exploration ships, users can thus rely on Ethereum and WAX blockchain to make their investments pay off and increase their turnover (both virtual and “real”) through packages of resources and alien technologies to be freely resold as NFT.

The decentralized interchange system is also linked to a market of upgrades, modules to expand mining activities and virtual data packs to be exploited to bend the decisions made by the individual governors of the extra-world colonies scattered throughout the galaxy to their own interests. If you are intrigued by the playful (and economic) formula chosen by the authors of Alien Worlds, at the bottom and at the top of the news you will find the video and the images that describe the gameplay and the activities to be carried out in this Metaverse NFT with great potential.