The Metaverse Summit to its virtual twin with RTLY

RLTY integrates with all blockchain-based virtual worlds, such as The SandBox, Decentraland, Somnium Space, Cryptovoxels, etc.

Created in January 2022, the French startup RLTY is developing a solution to design virtual events in the metaverse (conferences, concerts, festivals, art fairs, etc.). Whether it is the creation of a 100% virtual event or the reproduction of an existing one as a virtual twin, RLTY’s ambition is to offer the possibility to all players and all brands to take advantage of the immense potential of the metatarverse: break free from borders, reach a wider and more informed public, develop new business opportunities, in particular with the accessibility of NFTs and cryptocurrencies which generate the most turnover.

RLTY provides its customers with access to virtual grounds, a 3D library of places, buildings, rooms with customizable infrastructures, tools for creating and distributing NFT tickets, marketing, gamification and monetization tools. The solution also provides a dashboard to follow the course of the event and allows the analysis of a large number of data (participants, interactions, time spent, costs, benefits, etc.).

The Metaverse Summit is an international event that brings together all professionals and amateurs of the metaverse and which will take place this year in Paris on July 16 and 17. There are 6,000 registrants, nearly 100 speakers, a community of 10,000 members and more than 30 exhibitors who will discuss the future and the possibilities of the metaverse in all sectors. For the first time, it will be possible to participate in the Metaverse Summit in the metaverse thanks to RLTY. Thus the event, located in Paris, will be able to welcome participants from all over the world thanks to its virtual twin.

6 Ways Metaverse Events Can Increase Awareness

The Metaverse is still in its infancy, but a wide variety of event producers are already working on virtual events. The virtual world has advantages, unlimited attendance, lower cost and better environment. The use is not yet really fun on your Mac or PC, AR on mobile will surely be an asset in a while… A lot of big brands have tried it out like Sotheby’s has a permanent space at Decentraland, and in September , the famous Spanish artist Salvador Dalí will open an exhibition of more than 200 works. Concerts have already taken place with names like Travis Scott and Marshmello having already had several concerts. Late last summer, Ariana Grande performed a concert attended by over 27 million virtual fans. Carnegie Melon University and LG. They partner with a software certification program, and last year LG built a virtual world to hold a graduation ceremony, and students even got to walk through a stage.

Startup RLTY believes virtual events will be the next driver of widespread adoption of the metaverse. It explains 4 ways a brand can use metaverse events to increase awareness.

