The metaverse, where millions are spent every day on virtual objects

The growth of metaverses has no solution of continuity: more and more users and companies are investing in virtual properties, between speculation and real interest

Millions of dollars for a virtual land, on which to build a house made of pixels and visitable only by wearing an augmented reality viewer. It is the sci-fi fashion that is becoming more and more popular all over the world: that of the metaverses. For Mark Zuckerberg, mister Facebook and Instagram, this will be the future of social networks. Here’s what’s happening.

$ 2.4 million for virtual land

On November 23, a company spent $ 2.4 million (in cryptocurrency) to purchase a plot of land. In the virtual world of Decentraland, one of the many platforms linked to the metaverse that have been depopulating in recent months. The investment of “Metaverse group”, this is the buying company, obviously does not concern the desire to move to this new world. It would not be possible even if you wanted to, because it is a virtual world. The outlay of $ 2.4 million is rather linked to a speculative investment: to buy now a virtual plot of land in the hope that its value will increase over the years. Just like real estate, only dematerialized.

The interesting thing is that this “lot” of land has its own location and address within Decentraland: it is located in “Fashion Street”. This is because it will soon create virtual events related to the world of fashion, as well as shops to sell avatar clothes (virtual characters used by humans).

The figures are correct and it is all true

No, it is not a joke. All of this is really happening. More and more companies offer their own virtual platforms in which to host the “metaverses”. What is it about? Virtual worlds in which people in flesh and blood can connect, commanding a “virtual character” (the avatar, in fact). A sort of video game, but without the playful aspect: metaverses are not born to have fun and spend time with a controller in hand but to live in it and, within one’s virtual life, simulate everything that could be found in real life . In the future, the metaverses will in fact be accessible with virtual reality, wearing the viewers already on the market but also gadgets that simulate realistic sensations. They will be populated by shops in which to make “purchases” (always virtual, mind you) in cryptocurrency or directly with traditional currencies.

A $ 1 trillion business

According to estimates by Grayscale (a company that manages the properties of the crypto world), he hypothesizes that the turnover of metaverses may even reach 1 trillion dollars in the future. Impossible? Other estimates cited by Cnbc speak of an increase in the value of the properties of the metaverse between 400% and 500% in recent months. The increase in prices can be explained in part by the constant increase in the interest of users and the number of participants within these virtual worlds (the more users demand increases, the more prices rise).

Some recent examples

Canadian singer Justin Bieber he held a real concert in the metaverse: the audio was that of his voice, the video a virtual version of himself.

Ariana Grande he did the same, recreating a performance in the virtual world.

The famous American heiress Paris Hilton even threw a New Year’s Eve party in the metaverse: