The method used by Shakira to discover the infidelities of Gérard Piqué finally revealed!

On June 4, Shakira and Gerard Pique officially announced their decision to separate. But new information has just fallen: the Spanish press claims to know how the singer would have discovered that her husband was unfaithful.

Since the beginning of the case, the media people and sports have had a great time on the other side of the Pyrenees and the revelations follow one another. Latest, the one that tells how Shakira went about confusing the culprit.

And it is Marca who is responsible for relaying an indiscretion of the show “El Gordo y la Flaca” broadcast on Univision. According to the television program, the singer appealed to a private detective agency to which she ordered not to let go of her companion.

The results were quickly there and Shakira had to face the sad reality. But things didn’t stop there.

Photo blackmail

Because still according to the program in question, the detectives have “betrayedHe and Shakira blackmailed the photo. First, they allegedly leaked some of the information to the media.

Then they would have demanded money from the Colombian against the non-disclosure of the photos taken by the detectives. A kind of ransom that the young woman would have agreed to pay.

Since then, Gerard Piqué has been called to order by his coach at FC Barcelona, ​​​​but continues to go out and party. Marca evokes trips with Riqui Puig and Jordi Alba in nightclubs, all in charming company.

It now remains to be seen whether Gerard Pique will be able to make as much of a name for himself, but in a good way this time, on the pitch next season.