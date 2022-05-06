The metro becomes a branch of the hospital: what is the “Lilac Point”

Focal point: giving information to women about their health, going to look for them up on the subway. The Obstetrics and Gynecological Clinic of the Buzzi Hospital, with the support and collaboration of the Buzzi Foundation, inaugurated on Wednesday 11 May the Punto Lilla, the space for the promotion of women’s health that will be located in the Gerusalemme stop of the Lilla metro. Doctors of the obstetrics and gynecology department will give information and distribute material on the prevention of reproductive diseases, pregnancy planning, the peri-conceptional phase, pregnancy and the period after childbirth.

Information will be given on the role of nutrition, lifestyle, folic acid intake and vaccinations aimed at improving pregnancy outcomes and ensuring the well-being of the newborn and future child. We will talk about what the period of “The first 1000 days” means, breastfeeding, the microbiome and the importance of the early stages in planning future life and maintaining health.

Practical information will also be provided on clinics, vaccination centers, hospital outpatient clinics, the delivery room and the entire network structure for the best assistance, which is so important in the woman’s fertile period and for the future baby. The health promotion activity dedicated to women will be carried out every Thursday from 14:30 to 17:00. The inauguration will be Wednesday 11 May 2022 at 11.

“We are very happy with this inauguration which represents a further step in our journey aimed at guaranteeing the well-being of new mothers and those who will soon become one. We would like to give special thanks to the Lilla metro which makes the space available for free, allowing us to keep faith with our strong commitment to provide continuous support to our mothers and their children “, comments Stefano Simontacchi, president of the Buzzi Foundation.

For the CEO of Metro 5, Serafino Lo Piano: “Line 5, hosting this significant project, confirms its vocation as a place of aggregation and access to services”.

“Our intent is to give simple information to all women, their partners and their families, on how to promote, through the behaviors of daily life, including nutrition, a conscious and optimal start of pregnancy, to reduce the development of pathologies and favor a normal course both for the health of the future mother and for the future life of the unborn child “comments Irene Cetin, director of the Department for women, mothers and newborns at the Buzzi hospital in Milan.