the metro now works, thanks to a mod – Nerd4.life

There meter from Cyberpunk 2077, as we know, it does not work officially, but a new one mod makes it usable, albeit in an obviously partial version and not officially recognized by the software, but which at least introduces this element originally intended.

Cyberpunk 2077 was to have public transportation service via the Metro’s monorail NCART system, which is also visible in Night City but has never been activated because it apparently caused problems with the management of the game. It is a pity, both for the additional comfort that this could bring in the movements and above all for the greater ability to identify that such a system would have brought to the game world.

The new Cyberpunk 2077 Metro System Mod, available at this address on Nexusmods, poses a sort of solution to this lack, with all the limits of an “artisanal” initiative which however works.

Cyberpunk 2077: the meter of the NCART system in operation with the mod

As can be seen from the videos shown by the authors of this change, when using the NCART system the game switches to a third-person view that frames the monorail from the outside, thus also providing a pleasant overview of the surrounding settings.

The mod is well integrated with the user interface of Cyberpunk 2077 and in general in the game world, using the official assets in a very coherent way and taking advantage of 19 stations scattered around the city, so it is a very well done and pleasant addition, perfectly inserted in Night City. In the past few hours it has been explained why there are no chases with the police in the game, while in recent days it has emerged that the class action against CD Projekt RED has ended, with the latter paying 1.8 million dollars to shareholders.