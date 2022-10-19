The Metro pay homage to the diva of Mexican cinema, Silvia Pinal – El Sol de Zamora
Silvia Pinal received a recognition by the Metropolitan Academy of Theater, during the delivery of the Subway Awardswhich were held tonight at the Centro Cultural del Bosque.
The actress Michelle Rodriguez led a review of the artist’s theatrical career, presenting the songs “Qué tal Silvia?”, an adaptation of the musical “Hello Dolly”; “Justo tú” from “Ring ring llama el amor”, the first musical that she starred in in 1957; “Today is today” from “Mame”; “There is no other like her” from “I love her”.
You can also read: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis unite against their ex-nanny to deny what he said about their breakup
the diva of mexican cinema received the award in the hands of Jacqueline Anderewith whom he forged a friendship since they shared credits in the film “El Ángel exterminador” by Luis Buñuel, in 1962.
Silvia was received on stage with a standing ovation of almost two minutes. Upon receiving the reward She was surprised, and although the microphone was not passed to her to say a few words, she did not stop smiling and blowing kisses to the audience.
During the ceremony, which was led by Regina Blandon Y Michelle Rodriguezthe best of Mexican theater was recognized, and the inclusion was celebrated.
In addition to the tribute, musical numbers were presented by the cast of “The Prom”, “Rocky’s Horror Show”, “Seven Times Goodbye” and “Aladdin”.
Here is the full list of winners:
- Best Musical Theater Play: Aladdin
- Best Play: June ’93
- Best Comedy: Ophelia’s Dressing Room
- Best direction of a play: Martín Acosta for June 93
- Best Female Performance: Nohemí Espinosa in Pedro Melenas and Other Stories for Disobedient
- Best Male Performance: Manuel Cruz Vivas for Tebas Land.
- Best supporting male performance in a musical: Juan Pablo Escutia.
- Best Supporting Female Performance in a Musical: Gloria Toba.
- Best cabaret show: For fear that we sing free.
- Best one-man show: Otto.
- Mexican playwright: Luis Mario Moncada.
- Best Supporting Female Performance: Carmen Mastache
- Best Supporting Male Performance: Alejandro Morales.
- Best Choreography and/or Movement for a Work: Paola Izquierdo, for A Golpe de Sock.
- Best Set Design for a Musical: Bob Crowley, for Aladdin, The Musical.
- Best Set Design for a Play: Félix Arroyo, by Pedro Melenas and other stories for the disobedient.
- Best Lighting Design for a Musical: Natasha Katz, for Aladdin, The Musical.
- Best Lighting Design for a Work: Matías Gorlero, for June 93.
- Best Theatrical Video Project: Django, with the rope around his neck.
- Best Costumes for a Musical: Gregg Barnes, for Aladdin, The Musical.
- Best Costume Design for a Play: Azucena Galicia, for A Golpe de Sock.
- Best Sound Design for a Musical: Ken Travis, for Aladdin, The Musical.
- Best Sound Design for a Work: Juan Pablo Villa, for A Golpe de Sock.
- Best Video Design: Jorge Orozco, for Network.