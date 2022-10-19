The Metro pay homage to the diva of Mexican cinema, Silvia Pinal – El Sol de Zamora

Silvia Pinal received a recognition by the Metropolitan Academy of Theater, during the delivery of the Subway Awardswhich were held tonight at the Centro Cultural del Bosque.

The actress Michelle Rodriguez led a review of the artist’s theatrical career, presenting the songs “Qué tal Silvia?”, an adaptation of the musical “Hello Dolly”; “Justo tú” from “Ring ring llama el amor”, the first musical that she starred in in 1957; “Today is today” from “Mame”; “There is no other like her” from “I love her”.

the diva of mexican cinema received the award in the hands of Jacqueline Anderewith whom he forged a friendship since they shared credits in the film “El Ángel exterminador” by Luis Buñuel, in 1962.

Silvia was received on stage with a standing ovation of almost two minutes. Upon receiving the reward She was surprised, and although the microphone was not passed to her to say a few words, she did not stop smiling and blowing kisses to the audience.

During the ceremony, which was led by Regina Blandon Y Michelle Rodriguezthe best of Mexican theater was recognized, and the inclusion was celebrated.

In addition to the tribute, musical numbers were presented by the cast of “The Prom”, “Rocky’s Horror Show”, “Seven Times Goodbye” and “Aladdin”.

