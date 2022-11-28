The Mexican Academy of Language ‘uncovers’ the speech of Mexicans with a ‘Dictionary of Mexicanisms’

The Mexican Academy of Language has embarked on the daunting task of bringing together in a book a titipuchal of words of Mexican origin in the new Dictionary of Mexicanisms. own and shared. A work of academics that brings together some 11,000 slogans that are used throughout the country. Upon opening its pages, the reader is immersed in thousands of words that recall the streets of Mexico, but also those formal environments and even godinez where the words of this country have been coming alive. It’s not a job at all flatbut rather a meticulous exploration of the language spoken in the 32 states of the Mexican Republic.

When exploring the dictionary, the reader will be able to notice two things: that Castilian Spanish has changed significantly in the last few centuries since the arrival of the gachupinesbut also the influence of the Frenchy it is permeating the way in which Mexicans express themselves. In addition, the compilation reflects that many words that were originally Mexican have already been adopted by Spanish-speakers from other Latin American countries. “There is much more in what we share than in what we differ,” the academics say of their exploration for the dictionary.

The Dictionary of Mexicanisms can take the reader to immerse themselves for hours in the search for words until get mutiny. It can also be a good excuse to kite or to teach the snouts about the language of your country. Learning is not only for the youngest or for foreigners: browsing the list of idioms is also knowing the language of different regions in a country as vast as Mexico. The mosaic of expressions is so abundant that it includes a recently created verb: cruzazulear. Inspired by the soccer team from Mexico City, Cruz Azul, and which is defined in the dictionary as “coming in second place, generally against expectation”.

Dictionary cover.

Looking through the dictionary it is impossible not to find a feeling of a street at the level of the sidewalk. Think, perhaps, of a Mexican who goes out in the afternoon to the park closest to his house to buy a esquite or, if it’s hot, to cool off with a chocomil. In chilpayates that they carry hip flasks full of toys, like cars or any chatter that they bought from a wagonman in the subway to be entertained, that even if it’s average flat I was fine after one chained.

Concepción Company, president of the Mexican Academy of Language, has told in an interview with this newspaper that the macacote of expressions contained in the volume are not essentially indigenous, and that although some words derive from Nahuatl or Maya, scholars have concentrated on the current use of the expressions. “A mexicanism is a form that has the status of a standard used daily in any sphere of Mexican life,” Company said of the talacha of the specialists who gathered the idioms.

The presentation of the dictionary at the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) will be next Tuesday 29 at 8:00 p.m. in room 3. There will be no huatequelet it be known, but the public will not have chance of get agitated because you will be able to ask Company and Gonzalo Celorio questions about the book. To attend it is no longer necessary to bring face mask to events, but space is limited.

