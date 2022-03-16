The Mexican actor who has been denounced twice for abuse against minors; can spend 20 years in prison

During the 1980s and 1990s the Jorge Reynoso He was one of the most popular actors in Mexican cinema films, which were characterized by their low budgets and for narrating crime stories, this actor who was born in Aguascalientes on May 23, 1957, participated in productions such as “Un Mojado Encabronado” , “Dos Plebes”, “Chavos Banda” and “Forest of Death”.

The actor is the son of David Reynoso also an actor who shone in the Mexican Golden Cinema and shared the stage with stars such as María Félix, Dolores del Río, Pedro Armendariz and Luis Aguilar. In addition, his brother is also dedicated to the artistic environment, he is the soap opera actor Sergio Reynoso who has participated in productions such as “La mexicana y el güero”, “Fuego en la sangre” and currently in “Los Ricos Also Cry”.

Jorge Reynoso is twice accused of child abuse

The actor who debuted on the big screen in the film “Los Hijos de Sánchez” alongside such important characters as Anthony Quinn and actress Katy Jurado, after his retirement decided to move to the United States to dedicate himself entirely to his altruistic foundation. Reynoso made a total of 533 films.

His name grabbed the headlines after his retirement and it had nothing to do with the foundation he attended after his retirement, but because of two accusations of abuse against minors. The most recent case occurred on July 17, 2020, when he was arrested while trying to cross the Rome international bridge, in Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, the reason was alleged sexual abuse of a minor, more is unknown about this situation. details.

But this has not been the first time that the actor has been arrested for the same crime, since in August 2019 he was apprehended in Edinburg, Texas, for alleged touching of a 10-year-old minor, who would turn out to be his stepdaughter. After this arrest, the actor paid a bail of 250 thousand dollars, 5.5 million pesos, and among the precautionary measures against him were carrying the electronic shackle and handing over his passport to the authorities.

If found guilty, Jorge Reynoso could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a fine of 30 thousand dollars. It is worth mentioning that in the actor’s statements, the accusations against him have always been denied. He said that he turned himself in to the authorities because he affirms that he owes nothing, he stressed that he will come out clean of “that infamy.”

