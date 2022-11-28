The Mexican actress and comedian Michelle Rodríguez shows her new house

Mexican actress, comedian and singer Michelle Rodríguez is very proud of the new property she recently purchasedso she could not refuse to open the door to Isabel Fernández and her YouTube program ‘Cuando nadie me ve’.

Rodriguez is recognized for having played Toña in the series ’40 y 20′. In addition to that role, she has participated in several plays and other television and film productions.

Upon entering the property, Rodríguez led Fernández to a wall where a decorative plate reads: “Welcome to your humble home. That it is not humble, nor is it his home ”. That same wall is decorated with many other striking elements, among which also some portraits of herself stand out.

Several spaces on the property are still quite messy because has not finished organizing everything after the move. One of those cluttered places is the office, which has shelves, a desk and chairs, but also unpacked boxes and other scattered objects.

The living room, on the other hand, is completely empty. Rodríguez jokes “this is the room where one day there will be a room”. At the moment there is only a large full length mirror and a fireplace.

The kitchen has a very modern style with a center island, chocolate cabinets and stainless steel appliances. While showing off her kitchen too she confessed that she is very bad for cooking Because he doesn’t have much patience.

Although Rodríguez does not like to drink alcohol, he does have a bar. Right next to her, she has a space to play board games, which suggests that the actress must receive many friends to celebrate any event.

In the house there is a backyard with a terrace, green areas and a small pool. The space looks ideal for sunbathing during the summer.

