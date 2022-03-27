The Mexican does not like any foreign coach: Bolillo Gómez

One day to face Mexico at penultimate game of the Play off of Concacaf heading to Qatar 2022the technical of the selection of Honduras, Hernan Dario Gomez speak of the present the Tri and what happens with the pressure of his colleague, Gerardo Daniel Martino, who could complicate his future if he does not win this Sunday in Catracho territory.

The Bolillo assured that the Mexican does not like any technician foreignor to calm down Tata’s news a bit, and put from example what happened in the previous process with the Colombian, Juan Carlos Osoriowho was also the target of criticism.

“I respect Mexicans a lot, I admire the national team a lot. For example, if you look at the work of Canada, they have been out of two World Cups, they have lacked four points in those years to go to a World Cup, they are going to go to this World Cup in Qatar, but the World Cup they have is 2026, that is, they are jobs long, long processes, but with good possibilities of doing good things with a lot of money, it is difficult for us Central American countries to invest. the same is doing United Statesdid not go to the last World Cup, but they have done processthey have improved the boys, financially they have invested in courttotravel, friendly, they tthey have that privilege”, Gómez said at a press conference.

He assures that the Mexican does not like the foreign coach

“Mexico has an internal soccer excellentandexcellent fields, what happens is that, with the respect they deserve, the mexican does not like any foreign coach. osorioin the last tie, It had been five dates since he had qualified for the national teamhas a record and they didn’t like it either. Mexico has never been left out, the area is not easy, everything is very tight.”

What each selection lives

The tri plays East Sunday at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium San Pedro Sulahis last visit and his penultimate knockout match and there could tie at least the playoff.

Similar pressure is experienced by Gómez at the head of the Catracho teamwhich is last place in the tie.

“There is, people are asking me for my head with years of problems, they have two qualifying rounds that do not go to the World Cup, there is desperation, people want to win and train. Now we are not here to win, we are trying to form, to have a style, an idea, to have an identity. Here the pressure is: the players are useless and the coach is in charge. I have 20 workouts, I have a contract until 2026, soccer players acquire security when there is support for their coach and they are going to risk it for their coach, but when they change coaches from time to time, the players lose confidence. If I go out, another will come with the same lawsuit, ”he added.

“In Mexico in all the games Tata Martino is kicked out and he is classified, so the soccer player is going to play it for, You have to support the coach so that the footballer has confidence, believe in the project and be safe. That ‘changer’ of technicians changes processes, I started a few months ago, I haven’t won and they say the tie is to blame, I’m not going to swallow that lawsuit, that’s not because of me.

Mexico will play against Honduras without an audience

Mexico could tie the Repechage if it wins in San Pedro Sulawhat will not have a hobby present for him punishment of FIFA, after the problems raised in January when they received El Salvador.

“Tomorrow we face the biggest in ConcacafIt is the team that has never missed the World Cups, the one that manages this area, but that is a motivation for any team. The other, going to an empty stadium is boringyou don’t listen to the applause, to the people and you don’t listen to what is necessary, the cheers… That is necessary, that they tell me about everything, that they tell the players about everything, “he acknowledged.