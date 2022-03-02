The Mexican government perceives that the fourth wave of covid-19 is “already on its way out”

The Government of Mexico considers that the fourth wave of covid-19 infections is “already on its way out” after five weeks of falling cases and with half of the 32 states with several days without registering deaths, according to Hugo López on Tuesday. -Gatell, in charge of the pandemic in the country.

“Two or three consecutive days without covid deaths in half the country. And we are going to be monitoring this because it is already a frank indicator of an exit from this epidemic cycle and we consider it to be very encouraging,” said López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Mexico, which accumulates more than 5.5 million cases of covid-19 and more than 318,000 deaths, the fifth highest figure in the world, has suffered a fourth wave of infections since December driven by the omicron variant, which marked the highest figures of cases last January.

But López-Gatell highlighted that Mexico has entered the fifth consecutive week of reduction in cases, of which there are only about 43,800 active.

He also exhibited a graph that shows that there are less than 1.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, a rate that at the peak of this fourth wave reached 2.5 last January and 4 in the third wave in August.

Likewise, hospital occupancy of general beds is 18%, an indicator that reached 40% a month ago.

“Since mid-January the number of daily cases began to drop and at this time only 0.8% are active cases and the same in hospitalization indicators we see a sustained reduction,” said López-Gatell.

The undersecretary notified that the Government has applied 182.1 million doses to 85.2 million people aged 14 and over, which means that 87% of this population has at least one dose of the vaccine.

While 78.9 million people have the complete scheme and 70% of adults over 60 years of age have received their third booster dose.

The official reported 216.5 million doses received in Mexico, where the most used is the British AstraZeneca.

Last night, Mexico received 14 million doses of this drug as part of the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organization (WHO), the largest shipment of vaccines that Mexico has received in the health crisis.

“These vaccines will be used both for reinforcements and for people who have been left behind,” he mentioned.

Mexico celebrated two years this week of the first case of covid-19 as one of the countries with the most absolute deaths, but President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stressed that “fortunately it is on the decline and it is giving way.”

“This is a reason for satisfaction because it is one less problem and all that suffering implies, in any case the vaccination program will continue, which has given very good results,” he said Tuesday at the beginning of his conference.