The Mexican is a bastard – Latest News from Guatemala

Photo: EFE

Italian singer Eros Ramazzotti announced his new album yesterday, infinity batwhich will be published on September 16, one day after the start of a world tour that will begin in the Spanish city of Seville and with which it will tour Latin America.

The new record work of this artist, one of the most international Italians, will have a version in Spanishinfinite heartbeatand their first single, loveswill be published at midnight this Thursday, as confirmed on their social networks.

The Ramazzotti fans will be able to reserve a physical copy of the album from tomorrow until June 19. On the other hand, the artist, known throughout the world after selling 70 million records throughout his career, which began in the 1980s, has also announced a world tour that will begin on September 15 in the bullring The Maestranza, in Seville.

It will be the beginning of a preview of his planetary tour, with another nine appointments in the Italian cities of Agrigento (September 17 and 18) and Verona (September 20, 21, 23 and 24), as well as in Athens (October 1 ) and the amphitheater of Caesarea, in Israel (October 6 and 8).

Then he will start a larger world tour that will take him between October 30, 2022 and May 11, 2023 through the United States, Canada, Latin America and Europe, with a concert in Madrid on March 31, 2023 and another in Barcelona. the 2nd of April. As for Latin America, Ramazzotti will sing in Mexico City (11/23/2022), San José (11/25/2022), Panama (11/27/2022), Quito (11/30/2022), Buenos Aires ( 2/12/2022), Santiago de Chile (4/12/2022), Caracas (11/12/2022), Sao Paulo (9/12/2022) and Riverao Presto (7/12/2022).

“I thought of this tour to celebrate my new album yet to come out. I have been totally involved in this work, taking care of every detail and all its nuances. In each of these concerts there is a small part of me and of my history”, assured this Thursday.

“I can’t wait to hug my fans around the world again, because I think this is the best way to face this complex moment and start making music again, together”, concluded.