The Mexican Issa López will direct Jodie Foster in the fourth season of ‘True Detective’ – El Financiero

There will be new episodes of the series True Detective since it was confirmed that HBO works in a fourth season what will it be starring Jodie Foster under the camera of a Mexican. isa lopez has gained recognition thanks to his third feature film come back (2017), although she was previously nominated for an Ariel for her participation in the script for 600 miles (2015).

The also writer will work together with Alan Page Arriaga in what means foster’s returnThe silence of the inocents) As the leading role of a television project since 1975in accordance with Variety. Who will also be executive producer will play the Detective Liz Danverswho will work with Evangeline Navarro, although the actress who plays her is yet to be confirmed.

In his career, López has participated in projects as a screenwriter thanks to Love at first sight (2013), to bad (2015) and Valentine’s wedding (2018). With come back won the award for Best Horror Director at Fantastic Fest.

“It’s out. Dreams come true. Nightmares too…I can’t wait for y’all to see what weird cold mysteries we’re cooking up.”, López celebrated on his social networks.

This is what we know about ‘True Detective’

The first three seasons, the last of which hit the screens in 2019, earned nominations for 23 Emmy Awards, of which they won five. Various actors have passed through the cast such as Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Taylor Kitsch, Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff.

In the first installment without its creator Nic Pizzolatto –who had served as director in previous seasons– we will be able to follow how a case is investigated in Ennis,Alaska, after six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station disappear without a trace during a winter night –which can last up to 24 hours–, so darkness will play an important role in its development.