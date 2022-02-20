The Mexican Juan Toscano-Anderson stays with the second place of the Slam Dunk

Mexican forward Juan Toscano-Anderson of the Golden State Warriors made NBA history by being the first Latin American to participate in an All-Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest and he did not disappoint.

‘Junito’ competed in the Cleveland event alongside Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic, Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks and Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets.

Photo: Getty.

Juan came out onto the court behind Cole Anthony and in his first attempt he accumulated 44 points with a ball previously autographed by ‘Big O’ and with the colors of the Mexican flag on the back of his jersey; after jumping his teammate Andrew Wiggins he made his one-handed dunk.

After the first round, Juan was tied on points (44) with Toppin.

The first player of Mexican descent to ever participate in the Dunk Contest@juanonjuan10 is reppin’ 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/r54uovbRR7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2022

In his second demonstration, the Oakland native did a 360 to dunk the ball with his right hand after a failed first attempt; he got 43 points from the judges to move on to the final round and face Obi Toppin.

Toscano opened the final round and scored 39 points after coming up short in his attempt to hang from the rim. Toppin added 45 points on his jump.

For his last attempt, ‘Juanito’ added only 30 points after several failures in the rim, leaving Toppin the scepter by accumulating 47 units.