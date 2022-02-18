The MEXICAN movie that is the most viewed on NETFLIX; Ludwika Paleta stars

To the trends of the most seen in Mexico, a national film has been cast that is starring an actress who knew how to make the leap from soap operas to the cinema, it is Ludwika Palette who already knows what it means to be among the most popular on Netflix, because with the series “Mother there are only two” it has won the preference of the platform’s subscribers.

The film was written by Sharon Kleinberg and directed by Rafael Montero, was released in May 2016 and co-stars Iliana Fox. Michel Brown, Arturo Barba, Fernanda Castillo, Juan Ignacio Aranda, among others, also participate.

The most watched Mexican film on Netflix

“Parallel Courses” remains at number nine of the trends and tells the story of Gaby (Paleta) and Silvia (Fox), who gave birth on the same day and in the same hospital, for reasons of fate they gave the wrong babies, yes same as in “Mother there are only two”the difference is that this movie is a drama.

Each one raises her son, or the one they think is, under different conditions. Gaby, for example, is a single mother by choice, while Silvia has a family made up of her husband and a daughter. Everything is discovered when one of the children falls ill and it is discovered that they were exchanged.

The situation is centered on a moral and also a judicial dispute since the lawsuit reaches the courts, without either of the two parties having responsibility for the problem, but they intend to reach the final consequences.

The feature film lasts 90 minutes and was rated 83 tomatoes on the specialized page Rotten Tomatoes, critics noted that while the moral dilemma is interesting, suddenly the film tends to present a soap opera format.

