The Mexican National Team chose a luxury hotel as ‘home’ in Qatar 2022

Enrique Martinez Villar

Doha, Qatar / Sent / 03.29.2022 15:41:28





The Mexican team you already have ‘home’ for the next Qatar World Cup 2022it is the luxurious resort named Simaisma A Murwab Resortwhich is located in 25 minutes from the center of Doha.

The resort, which has 52 villas and a large area for different activities Within its facilities, including a private beach, it has a price of almost 17 thousand pesos per night.

Each of the villas has a pool for the privacy of the players and coaching staff, in addition to having with a purely family atmosphereWell, that’s how the place is cataloged.

Celebrate this National Sports Day at Simaisma, a Murwab Resort. We will be offering numerous activities for all ages to enjoy, a mouthwatering barbecue and staying active during this festive day. For booking inquiries, contact us on 44799582. pic.twitter.com/VaabTJrsGE – Simaisma Resort (@SimaismaResort) February 1, 2022

For this occasion the Mexican National Team, unlike Russia 2018, will not be in a sports complex as was that of Dynamo Moscow, because in Qatar these complexes do not exist and the 32 teams must stay in this type of hotel.

being at 25 minutes from the center of the country’s capital It makes it easy for him to travel to the different training centers that will be designated by FIFA during the tournament.

In the next few days, the Tricolor logistics staff will be in Qatar to finalize the remaining details for the hotel to host the stay of the team led by Gerardo Martino during the World Cup.

