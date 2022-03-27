The Mexican National Team could secure a ticket to Qatar 2022 in Honduras

The The Mexican Futbol selection is very near the World Cup Qatar 2022; one more triumph could give him the ticket to the fair, the problem is that goes to Honduraswhere does not win in a final phase since the year 1993.

the tricolor of Gerardo Martino he has no choice, the environment has become complicated and he has to calm down a bit the rough waters in which he has navigated and for that the triumph in San Pedro Sula is of the utmost importancewell one combination of results I would give them the World Cup pass against the catrachos, who they don’t know what it’s like to win in this tie of the Concacaf.

“As well we are going to try to embitter the classification; It will not be easy, but we are going to sell everything very expensive”, assured the Honduran Edwin Rodriguez.

In their last five visits to Honduras in the final phasethe Mexican selection only has 1 winthe one achieved in 1993 heading to the United States 94 and with a forceful 4-1thanks to goals from Luis García, Alberto García Aspe, Luis Flores and an own goal from Rodolfo Richardson Smith.

After that 4-1, they came three losses and one draw in subsequent processes, all in the final part of the tie.

Mexico comes to this duel in third place tied with the United Stateswith 22 points; if the greens win, they will reach 25 units and practically they will be inside, in what is the penultimate duel of the tie and the last outing of the Tricolor, which closes on Tuesday against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium.

But everything could be easier in another part of the world. On San Salvadorthe Ticos -who are fourth- are forced to win to aspire to a possible playoff, but if Costa Rica does not win against El Salvador, Mexico will be in Qatar 2022 if they win or draw.

Honduras, a Mexican guillotine

Although he does not fight anything in this tie, Honduras has also become a villain for some Mexican coaches: three have been dismissed after losing against the Central American representative.

At 2001 Enrique Meza lost in Honduras 3-1, so that was ceased heading to Korea-Japan 2002. A Sven-Goran Eriksson and José Manuel de la Torre losing with Honduras cost them to leave their jobs. First it was the Swede in 2009, who lost 3-1 in San Pedro Sula and they thanked him in the process towards South Africa 2010; Chepo lost 2-1 at the Azteca Stadium and hours later he was dismissed.

A duel with absences

In this duel that will be played in the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium there will be casualties on both sides. Honduras will not have its fansas the game will be played behind closed doors due to a FIFA punishment to the catrachos for the bad behavior of their public in January against El Salvador, when they threw objects onto the field.

AND Mexico arrives without the coach. Gerardo Daniel Martino he did not make the trip due to problems with his right eye; can’t play either Alexis Vegasuspended due to accumulation of cards.

“A tough match is coming against Mexico, where unfortunately there will be no hobby, but all these players are complicated. We are going to try to do things well and get a good result”, Kevin Arriaga mentioned to Diary Ten.

The game will be played this Sunday, March 27 at 5:05 p.m.in San Pedro Sula.

What happens if Costa Rica loses in El Salvador?

Yes Costa Rica -19 points- loses to El Salvador, Mexico will require, at least, the draw to be safe in Qatar 2022, Well, it would reach 23 units and it would put 4 of the Ticos, with only 3 to dispute.

What happens if Costa Rica draws in El Salvador?

A tie in El Cuscatlán could also give Mexico a direct pass. For this, El Tri needs to beat Honduras to reach 25 points, and the Ticos would keep 20, leaving 3 to play.

What happens if Costa Rica wins in El Salvador?

In this scenario, Mexico is bound to win, thus, it would tie at least the Repechage, since it would continue to be 3 points above Costa Rica with 25 units, for 23 of the Costa Ricans.

