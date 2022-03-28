The Mexican National Team has a chance to be seeded in the Qatar draw

The Mexican National Team is on the way to getting its ticket directly to the World Cup, except for a major surprise at the Azteca Stadium against El Salvador, otherwise, it will add its eighth consecutive presence in the tournament.

With Italy eliminated, Gerardo Martino’s side still have a small chance of reaching Qatar 2022 as the top seed, for that, a combination of results would have to be given.

For that to happen, Portugal would have to lose their match against North Macedonia, which would be a big surprise, but not impossible. Mexico is the second most likely pick should that happen.

If Mexico ���� and USA ���� win Wednesday and Netherlands ���� draws Germany, the FIFA ranking points look like this: ���� Mexico – 1658.82

���� USA – 1658.72

���� Netherlands – 1658.66 Amazing how close these fractional points could determine a seeded team at the World Cup — We Global Football (@We_Global)

In the event of a surprise, the team that would occupy that place in Pot 1 would be the Netherlands, however, if they do not win their friendly against Germany, they will not be able to arrive as the top seed, therefore, if Mexico defeat to El Salvador, would repeat what was done in Germany 2006.