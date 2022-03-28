The Mexican National Team has a chance to be seeded in the Qatar draw

James 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 37 Views

The Mexican National Team is on the way to getting its ticket directly to the World Cup, except for a major surprise at the Azteca Stadium against El Salvador, otherwise, it will add its eighth consecutive presence in the tournament.

With Italy eliminated, Gerardo Martino’s side still have a small chance of reaching Qatar 2022 as the top seed, for that, a combination of results would have to be given.

Also read: Octagonal Final of Concacaf: Table of positions and results of Day 13

For that to happen, Portugal would have to lose their match against North Macedonia, which would be a big surprise, but not impossible. Mexico is the second most likely pick should that happen.



Also read: Marzhe Ponce shows off her “peach” in a daring string swimsuit (Video)

In the event of a surprise, the team that would occupy that place in Pot 1 would be the Netherlands, however, if they do not win their friendly against Germany, they will not be able to arrive as the top seed, therefore, if Mexico defeat to El Salvador, would repeat what was done in Germany 2006.



Source link

About James

Check Also

Bomb! Albert Pujols returns for a year to the St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals are finalizing a one-year contract for the 2022 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved