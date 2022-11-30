The Mexican National Team is eliminated in the group stage of Qatar 2022

Failure, culminated in the aggregate. Salem Alkawari defeats Memo Ochoa, there is no more time, culminated failure.

Mexico finally scored, they finally won the World Cup, but the combination did not come together and for the first time since 1994, they are left out of the round of 16.

2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia, bringing the Tricolor to four points, the same as Poland, but Mexico has less than 1 in goal difference.

And the elimination was consummated.

Talking about how he fell with his face in the sun and that he gave himself every last drop of sweat is insufficient and useless, the Mexican National Team had been going through a bad streak from which it never recovered and in the World Cup it payment.

He could not beat a weak Poland. The approach against Argentina did not work.

And against Saudi Arabia they fell short.

Failure that carries between its legs a generation that was an Olympic medalist and that drags a League that wants to grow and sell itself abroad.

Failure of the federations who chose a coach who could not get out of the crisis and a coach who acted inconsistently when choosing the right players.

Failure of a Federation that will host the next World Cup.

And what will happen now?

It was a first half of a lot of trying and little landing.

With a revolutionized Luis Chávez and Hirving Lozano taking over as leader, the Mexican team carried out the plan devised: have the ball and create dangerous opportunities. In the first very well, in the second, he barely went from paunch.

Alexis Vega fails a one-on-one. Henry Martín collides with the goalkeeper and Orbelín finishes off with his shoulder, and the ball is deflected by the defense.

Saudi Arabia was a mirage of what it offered against Argentina, as soon as it came to peek into Memo Ochoa’s area, who looked calm.

And in stadium 974, Argentina drew goalless with Poland, Mexico was out of the round of 16.

In the second half, Mexico was infected with the Argentine goal from a distance. Now with a little help, the Tricolor helped themselves and Henry Martín in a corner kick, after a prolongation by César Montes, gave hope (47′).

This illusion was increased when Luis Chávez scored a great goal from a free kick (52′).

And Argentina was already winning 2-0, but one goal is missing for the miracle… Argentine or Mexican.

The game was getting old, too old for Mexican aspirations. Argentina slowed down and Mexico lost air.

Funes Mori finally entered the field. Antuna immediately had a goal disallowed for offside.

Seven minutes are added. Chávez shoots and the goalkeeper rejects. Montes finishes off and the defense rejects. Kevin Álvarez reaches the bottom line and his cross is rejected. Chucky shoots high.

The game ended at 974, Argentina did what they could. The game ended in Lusail, Mexico could not meet the challenge. Since 1978, when it was in last place in the World Cup in Argentina, the Tricolor did not experience this catastrophe.

Today more than ever, you have to analyze and excuse yourself less. Work more and defend yourself less. And they talk about what happens on the pitches and in the offices, not what happens outside of them.