The Mexican National Team revealed the dates for their matches in the Concacaf Nations League

After the rivals of the Mexican National Team were revealed for the group stage of the Concacaf Nations LeagueEl Tri now knows the dates in which it will face the selections of Jamaica and Surinam.

Through an official statement, the Mexican Football Federation reported that Mexico’s first duels in the Nations League will be on Saturday, June 11 against Suriname, and on Tuesday, June 14 against Jamaica.

The Tricolor’s next matches will be until next year, when they face Suriname on March 23 and Jamaica on the 26th of the same month, in search of advancing to the next round of the competition.

“The CNL group stage will be followed by the Concacaf Nations League Finals in June 2023. The semifinal matchups, between the four League A group winners, will be determined based on the results of the group stage. The highest ranked team will play against the lowest ranked team.

In addition to this, it was also revealed that the Nations League will continue to serve as a qualifier for the 2023 Gold Cup, which will be accessed by the first and second places in the League A groups (eight teams) and the first in League B (four teams). equipment).