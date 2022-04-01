The Mexican National Team rose in the FIFA Ranking, but will not be the head of the group

Mexico closed the qualification for the World Cup with victory and secured its pass to Qatar, where it will not be the head of the group despite being in ninth position in the FIFA Ranking

The Mexican National Team got two wins and a draw in its last three games and that helped it to climb a position in the monthly FIFA ranking, to be placed in ninth place, but that is not a factor for it to be the head of the group in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

El Tri, by not occupying the head of the group, the place will go to Portugaleighth, after winning both of their European play-off games en route to Qatar 2022.

On the other hand, Brazilthanks to their latest victories in the South American qualifying qualifiers for the worldsnatched up Belgium number one in ranking of the FIFA.

The ‘canarinha’, which had not been at the top of the list since August 2017 (in the following it was surpassed by Germany), closes the cycle of the team led by the Spanish Roberto Martínez, who has been in the lead uninterruptedly since October 2018.

Uriel Antuna opened the scoring in Mexico’s victory over El Salvador. imago7

After Brazil and Belgium continue in the table France, Argentina, England, Italywhich failed to qualify for the World Cup after being eliminated by North Macedonia in the semifinal of the repechage, Spain and Portugal. –

Classification:

.1. Brazil 1832.69

.two. Belgium 1827

.3. France 1789.85

.4. Argentina 1765.13

.5. England 1761.71

.6. Italy 1723.31

.7. Spain 1709.19

.8. Portugal 1674.78

.9. Mexico 1658.82

10. Netherlands 1658.66

13. Uruguay 1635.73

17. Columbia 1600.52

22. Peru 1562.32

28. Chile 1526.4

31. Costa Rica 1503.09

46. ​​Ecuador 1452.63

50. Paraguay 1443.3