The Mexican National Team will have an extensive schedule of friendly matches prior to the Qatar World Cup

Eight months after the start of the World Cup, the Mexican National Team It is already beginning to outline its match schedule that will serve as preparation for the World Cup tournament to be held in winter in Doha, Qatarin an atypical calendar for the 32 participating National Teams, since for the first time it will be played in winter, when most league competitions are in full season.

With this scenario and with some commitments already ‘sentenced’ by the calendar of the CONCACAF Nations Leaguethe Mexican National Team has up to 10 games scheduled in the next eight months.

Guatemala is the first synodal confirmed for April 27 in the United States, a friendly that is not within the FIFA Date, so surely ‘European’ players will not be seen or who have commitments with their clubs in compromising instances, either closing the Liga MX or in the elimination phase of Concachampions.

Between May and June, three more friendly matches will be played, with rivals to be defined, which will be searched according to the opponents that Mexico will play in the group draw, that is, with similar profiles.

After the friendlies, the TRI would play another two matches corresponding to the CONCACAF Nations League.

If Mexico manages to advance to the Final Four, the TRI would be guaranteed two more games in June; the hypothetical Semifinal and the Final or the game for third place.

The rivals of the Group Phase will be known in the draw carried out by Concacaf on April 4.

By September, three months before the start of the World Cup, Mexico would already have closed a friendly match against Argentina and would also seek to face Brazil. These would be organized by the SUM company and would be held in the United States.

The TRI could seek friendlies against teams such as Ecuador, Uruguay, Chile or Colombia. Italy is also rumored to be on the TRI agenda.

��Argentina will play a friendly against Mexico in September.

*️⃣It will be in the United States. It remains to define the city. Via @gastonedul – César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo)

March 31, 2022





