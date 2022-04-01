The Mexican National Team will not play Qualifiers again until 2028; What would it be like in CONCACAF?

The The Mexican Futbol selection played his last match World Cup Qualifiers at least in the next six or seven years, when the process for the 2030 World Cupbecause for the 2030 edition, the TRI has secured its classification along with Canada and the United States for being the organizers.

With this scenario, Mexico would have to look for friendly matches against ‘unoccupied’ Selections of the Qualifiers during the FIFA Date and CONCACAF would have to devise a new competition system, leaving aside the Octagonal Final, since they will have fewer ‘tickets’ for the fair World Cup.

The complicated thing comes for Mexico, Canada and the United States, because with the arrival of the Nations League, most of the FIFA Dates are occupied in matches of this competition or the Gold Cup, while the duels of ‘high caliber ‘ They would have to be accommodated in friendlies outside the FIFA Date, when the selections do not have their main figures.

Currently, FIFA grants three direct tickets to the World Cup and one more for the Intercontinental Repechage to CONCACAF, so the zone’s Qualifying system will have a readjustment in its distribution of places.

The most ‘logical’ would be a system similar to that of the OFC, where the teams are divided into 2 groups of 4 teams, playing all against all and classifying the first 2 places in each group to the Semifinals.

Of the semifinalists, the winners would meet in a Final that would give them the ticket to the Repechage to play precisely against the OFC, AFC or CONMEBOL.

