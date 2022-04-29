The Mexican press destroyed the national team after the draw against Guatemala

Mexico did not pass the tie (0-0) in view of Guatemala in a friendly from USA and continues to leave more doubts than certainties. In a game in which he was the clear favorite and was also able to dominate most of the time, he did not have the ability to break through the Guatemalan defense and open the scoring. Although it is true that the Aztecs presented a totally alternative eleven, apparently the problems of effectiveness in the offense of the “A” team, has also been reflected in the younger ones.

The Mexico national team is already classified Qatar World Cup 2022however, the great dilemma in the Mexican press and also in the fans is knowing what they are going to world Cup. Since with this level shown so far and much more in the Qualifiers, it will not even be enough to dream of advancing to the group stage. Given this scenario, the main Mexican media did not forgive this goalless draw against Guatemala.

Mexican press did not forgive El Tri

After an unexpected result since a victory for the Mexican National Team was predicted, there was much criticism from the press that was reflected in the main headlines of the media in that country. The superiority of the Aztecs on the field of play was not reflected on the scoreboard.

Let us remember that before this meeting, the last time that Guatemala and Mexico met It was July 14, 2021, neither more nor less than for the Gold Cup from last year. On that occasion, for the second day of Group A, hehe Americans won 3-0 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas (United States).