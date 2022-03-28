The Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine and Medical Shielding signs an alliance to offer legal protection to doctors – Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .- Within the framework of the International Congress of Emergency Medicine and Resuscitation where more than 1,300 emergency physicians met, the Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine (SMME), signed an agreement with the legal firm Blindaje Médico with the aim of joining forces, ensuring the legal protection of doctors during the development of their practice in an ethical manner and, if required, they can protect themselves against unfair lawsuits.

According to the president of the SMME, the Dr. Luis Daniel Sánchez Arreola, Legal cases against ER doctors have increased considerably in the last two years. “Due to factors such as the overcrowding of emergency rooms and changes in the dynamics of medical care due to the pandemic due to COVID-19, today in Mexico there is an increase between 20% and 30% of lawsuits against doctors who work in critical areas at the national level, compared to those we faced before.”

Given this context, the signing of an agreement with Medical Shield, a law firm made up of lawyers, experts, criminologists and strategists who understand the legal obligations of doctors, aims to strengthen and support legal protection, especially of medical specialists in emergency medicine, and advise them on how to act within the legal and ethical framework in the face of any accusation of this type.

In addition, through this agreement it is intended to formalize the first generation of expert doctors specializing in emergency medicine. According to Dr. Sánchez Arreola “the SMME and Medical Shielding agree that it is the doctors themselves who should be empowered to deliberate in this type of legal situation, since only a doctor of the same category can understand the needs and limitations of the practice.”

The criminalization of the medical act it is a problem at the national level, it is a sector that is highly demanded by society, which nobody is protecting. For this reason, the Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine continues to work to define legal responsibilities, improve the preparation of doctors and be able to exercise an ethical medical practice focused on the benefit and health of patients.

Faced with the problem and the deficiencies of the current health system, emergency doctors, who make up the first line of care, will continue to be the most vulnerable sector to acts of criminalization, so defending this union focused on safeguarding the lives of patients, has become a priority.

DZ